FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Team 252 wins all-star football game, UNC, ECU men's hoops notch wins
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The 252 vs. 919 all-star football game had its second installment Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Greenville. Team 919 won a year ago but the 252 team got its revenge this season with a 20-17 victory. Havelock head coach Allen Wooten was coaching the 252...
Vinyl record fans crowd Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On December 18th, fans of the classics gathered at the Greenville Convention Center to view and buy old school vinyl records and retro items. The ballroom at the convention center was a classic music lovers paradise. The event also allowed the community to come together...
Onslow County mourns passing of former board member
Onslow County is mourning Friday after the passing of Ernest "Ernie" Wright, the first African-American elected to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. The Onslow County Government made the announcement of Wright's passing. Mr. Wright served on the Board of Commissioners from 1992-2000 and was first elected as Vice Chairman...
Missing Beaufort County Teen returns home
Kaleb Tripp returned home on Sunday evening. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. According to Sheriff's Office officials, Nineteen-year-old Kaleb Tripp was last seen at his residence on Hwy 33 East, Chocowinity around 10 PM on Saturday, December 17th.
Several fire departments respond to fire at Weyerhaeuser
Washington County, NC — We're getting new information about a lumber kiln fire along the Martin/Washington County line. Crews are still monitoring the area this morning. According to the Jamesville Community Fire Department, the fire happened at the Weyerhaeuser Plant in Plymouth on Sunday around 7 a.m. We're told the fire started inside the kiln on the wood products side of the facility.
One dead after Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead. According to a release from the department, at approximately 10:51 PM on Sunday, December 18 2022, officers of the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures on Kalani Joseph Keoho. Keoho was subsequently transported to US Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune by Onslow County Emergency Medical Services where he was later pronounced dead.
Kinston leaders, community gather to discuss ways to combat high crime levels
KINSTON, Lenoir County — People in the city of Kinston are ready to see a difference when it comes to crime. It's a very complex and Kinston City Council members said that it’s going to take a collaborative effort. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said the city has...
Drone and air show comes to Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The first ever drone and air show took place in Beaufort County at the Washington-Warren Airport. It wasn't just about airplanes this weekend, but also drones and future jobs. Washington-Warren Airport is moving forward with the future in flight with drone aviation technology. The airport...
Man arrested on fentanyl, Oxycodone, cocaine, marijuana charges
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit arrested a man on illegal drug charges after undercover purchases of pills. Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29, of Washington, was charged with:. Trafficking in cocaine. Trafficking in opioids (fentanyl) Trafficking in opioids (Oxycodone) Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug...
