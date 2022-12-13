JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead. According to a release from the department, at approximately 10:51 PM on Sunday, December 18 2022, officers of the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures on Kalani Joseph Keoho. Keoho was subsequently transported to US Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune by Onslow County Emergency Medical Services where he was later pronounced dead.

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO