Phoenix Police Officer Christian ‘Rico Blaze’ Goggans Suspected To Be Online Porn Star

Source: Ajax9 / Getty

A police officer in Arizona is redefining the term “hard at work,” according to a new report.

Phoenix Police Officer Christian Goggans is accused of not only moonlighting as a pornographic content creator online but also doing it on the clock, figuratively, as he earned taxpayers’ money.

The two-year police veteran is now under investigation for allegedly creating pornographic content in which he starred and also distributed while working in a law enforcement capacity, according to Arizona’s Family.

Goggans allegedly goes by the stage name of “Rico Blaze,” an online moniker that has a Twitter account with 24,000 followers. The Twitter bio says in part: I create Art [pallette emoji] & my [eggplant emoji] is the pen.”

From Arizona’s Family:

Our sources have confirmed it is officer Christian Goggans in extremely graphic porn videos he had been uploading to a public Twitter page. Sources said while he was on home duty, he had also been traveling to and from Las Vegas producing, starring, and then posting many pornographic videos to a public Twitter page under the name ‘Rico Blaze.’

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed Goggans was under investigation but did not reveal the nature of the probe.

“We can confirm there is an open internal investigation underway involving Officer Goggans,” the Phoenix Police Department told Arizona’s Family in a statement. “Officer Goggans was on home assignment prior to the start of the investigation for unrelated and non-disciplinary reasons.”

It is unclear why a police officer with just two years of experience on the force would be assigned to work from home.

Arizona’s Family said its attempts to contact Goggan in person and on the telephone were unsuccessful. Shortly after those attempts, though, Arizona Family reported that the “Rico Blaze” Twitter account was made private. Goggans reportedly began making porn under the name “Rico Blaze” in 2019. He was officially hired as a police officer in Phoenix the following year.

It is unclear how strenuous background checks are for applicants to the Phoenix Police Department.

Making and starring in your own pornographic videos would appear to be a conflict of interest for the city of Phoenix and its police department, both of which have been under a federal investigation since last year. While unrelated to the precedent-setting situation surrounding Goggans, the U.S. Department of Justice’s “civil pattern or practice investigation” began in order to determine whether the Phoenix Police Department “engages in discriminatory policing.”

