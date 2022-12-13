ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
Connecticut Hospitals Feeling Strain of ‘Tripledemic'

Around the country, hospital capacity limits are being strained, and it’s no different here in Connecticut. A combination of several illnesses is leading to a high number of hospitalizations, forcing many medical facilities to increase capacity. Some call it the “Tripledemic.” A simultaneous surge in RSV, influenza and COVID-19....
When and why teen girls should see a gynecologist

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At what age is a teenage girl ready to see a gynecologist?It’s a question that has sparked uncertainty for parents and teens alike. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, by age 21, doctors recommend young women undergo annual screening for pap tests. “I think when you go […]
Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut

When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
