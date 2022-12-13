ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Turnto10.com

New England fish passage projects among 36 slated by feds

(AP) — Fish passage projects in four New England slated are among three dozen slated for funding by the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recommended more than $100 million for fish passage projects around the country as part of a federal infrastructure law. Federal officials...
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up

Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
CONNECTICUT STATE
B98.5

I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These

With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
MAINE STATE
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Hampshire Bulletin

Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill

Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000.  After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MAINE STATE
nycfoodpolicy.org

Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law

Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Boston

Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future

"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Yorke: Baffling decision by judge

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week. A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE

