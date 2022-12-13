Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
New England fish passage projects among 36 slated by feds
(AP) — Fish passage projects in four New England slated are among three dozen slated for funding by the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recommended more than $100 million for fish passage projects around the country as part of a federal infrastructure law. Federal officials...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
Journal Inquirer
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These
With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
NH Gov. Sununu signs executive order banning state workers from using TikTok
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that bans state workers from using the popular social media app TikTok due to an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the Granite State. The order prohibits workers from using TikTok and other Chinese-company...
milfordmirror.com
Rate of paid family leave denials in CT exceeded Massachusetts, Rhode Island
For Jenn Jump, it gave new meaning to the phrase "double jeopardy" after she requested paid time off for cancer treatments and recuperation under a new Connecticut law, having contributed her fair share of taxes to build up the program's trust fund on income from a pair of jobs she held.
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill
Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000. After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
nycfoodpolicy.org
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law
Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
Judge: RI high-capacity magazine ban is constitutional
The chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island rejected a challenge to the state's high-capacity magazine ban, arguing that it is both reasonable and measured.
Eversource continues pitch for gas pipeline during public hearing despite unrelenting community pushback
Among dozens of opponents of a proposed new Eversource natural gas pipeline intended to run through a new meter station in Longmeadow to Springfield, a Boston attorney on Wednesday night argued the utility giant’s proposal is built on a colossal “what if?”. During a lengthy public hearing hosted...
Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future
"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
RI attorney general declines to defend Gov. McKee in homeless evictions lawsuit
The attorney general said his office wasn't consulted ahead of the evictions going out last week.
Could the first income tax cut in Connecticut in 30 years come in 2023?
(WTNH) – When lawmakers go back to the Capitol in January, their focus will be on the governor’s new budget proposal. Lamont reportedly is considering a middle-class income tax cut. It looks like he has support from both parties. Could the first income tax cut in 30 years come this year? “The governor and I […]
ABC6.com
Former superintendent of 6/10 connector project pleads guilty to federal charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The former superintendent of the 6/10 Interchange Construction Project pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a federally funded highway project. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Dennis Ferreira , a former employee of Massachusetts construction company Barletta Heavy Division Inc., admitted to making multiple...
Valley Breeze
Yorke: Baffling decision by judge
Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week. A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”
Comments / 0