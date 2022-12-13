Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a...
mymixfm.com
Donation helps provide college students free computers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) 100 Plus Women Who Care Vigo County donated $9500 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation. The money will be used to support Ivy Tech’s laptop scholarship program. It provides free, brand-new laptops to students who qualify. This helps students who might have been using...
mymixfm.com
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws...
mymixfm.com
Catholic Charities to give 300 hams to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local food bank wants to make sure all families have a nice meal for the holidays. Saturday, Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. will hold its monthly bread and produce market. Since it’s December, this distribution will include their holiday hams. It will...
mymixfm.com
Holiday tradition returns at The Meadows
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to The Meadows on Saturday. The shopping center hosted nearly 100 vendors for the event. Lora Stultz, who works as a vendor selling the art of her fiance for Atomic Monster Art, said vendors have built a community at the event over the years.
mymixfm.com
Queen of Terre Haute casino cost now $290 million; see new renderings
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will cost $290 million to complete, up from its original $260 million cost estimate. Ryan Jordan, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, said the change is due to current industry costs. “The...
mymixfm.com
Go green with eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wrapping paper and gift bags, the holidays can be a time when we see an increase in waste. But a local non-profit says there are some simple steps you can take to celebrate more sustainably. Today we visited Rethink, Inc. in Terre Haute....
mymixfm.com
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot wound.
mymixfm.com
‘Toy Extravaganza’ provides for hundreds of families ahead of Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Christmas come early for hundreds of kids at the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Saturday, as the Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church hosted their 2nd annual “Toy Extravaganza.”. The idea came from Asira Evans, the First Lady at the church, last year....
mymixfm.com
Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was...
Comments / 0