California State

Oysters sold at Publix linked to norovirus outbreak

FLORIDA — A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday. A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The CDC said as...
TEXAS STATE
Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
ORLANDO, FL
New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering

It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
NEW YORK STATE

