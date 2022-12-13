Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
Bay News 9
New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering
It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
Bay News 9
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
Bay News 9
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
Bay News 9
FreeFall owners deny state’s allegations that they violated laws
ORLANDO, Fla. — Owners of the Orlando FreeFall ride are disputing the state’s allegations that the company violated Florida laws and regulations about amusement ride safety after a 14-year-old boy fell from a 430-foot high drop tower ride to his death back in March. What You Need To...
