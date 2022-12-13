ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering

It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
FreeFall owners deny state’s allegations that they violated laws

ORLANDO, Fla. — Owners of the Orlando FreeFall ride are disputing the state’s allegations that the company violated Florida laws and regulations about amusement ride safety after a 14-year-old boy fell from a 430-foot high drop tower ride to his death back in March. What You Need To...
