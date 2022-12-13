Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friend for Life: Meet Maliah!
If you're interested in Ms. Maliah, someone has paid her adoption fee, so you can take her home for free!
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
Rochester Housing Authority hosts holiday luncheon for seniors
In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.
Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy
In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
tmpresale.com
New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guys show in Charlotte, NC Mar 10th, 2023 – pre-sale code
TMPresale.com has brought out the brand new New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guy presale password 🙂 Everyone with this pre-sale information will have an opportunity to buy sweet seats before they are placed on sale for everyone else. If you fail to purchase your tickets to...
mhflsentinel.com
Author looking For Stories & Memories For Book About The Cottage Hotel
Karen Mireau Rimmer is looking for area residents’ stories and memories of Mendon’s Cottage Hotel to be included in a book about the history of The Cottage Hotel. A native of Upstate New York, Mireau Rimmer is the founder of Azalea Art Press which specializes in helping others to write and publish beautiful, meaningful and imaginative books. As a young girl, she loved writing stories and exploring the lakes, rivers and woodlands of the area. She also discovered a passion for poetry.
Salvation Army of Greater Rochester holds annual toy and food distribution drive
The distribution drive began on Monday and will continue until Thursday, December 15.
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
Wegmans steps in after Grinch steals bags of toys meant for donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five bags of toys meant for donations were stolen out of a vehicle in Gates Tuesday morning. Those belonged to Van Stanely, the woman behind People’s Choice Kitchen, which provides pay-what-you-can meals to community members. The bags of toys were in her truck for her annual toy giveaway for children in […]
Renovated Tops re-opens in Canandaigua
Improvements are cosmetic, convenient and energy efficient.
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
A city on an asteroid? It’s possible, says University of Rochester researchers
He sees the asteroids as more than just a potential habitat, but also as a way to travel the stars.
WHEC TV-10
A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
NY family searches for student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
wxxinews.org
'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area
What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: You decide – heavy wet snow or light fluffy snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For some folks, the lack of snowfall is a problem. For others, maybe you are thankful that we are not shoveling more snow. The National Weather Service at the Rochester airport is now running close to 12 inches below normal for snowfall. The next weather event could reduce this snow deficit.
Comments / 0