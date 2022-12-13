ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy

In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Author looking For Stories & Memories For Book About The Cottage Hotel

Karen Mireau Rimmer is looking for area residents’ stories and memories of Mendon’s Cottage Hotel to be included in a book about the history of The Cottage Hotel. A native of Upstate New York, Mireau Rimmer is the founder of Azalea Art Press which specializes in helping others to write and publish beautiful, meaningful and imaginative books. As a young girl, she loved writing stories and exploring the lakes, rivers and woodlands of the area. She also discovered a passion for poetry.
MENDON, NY
News 8 WROC

Wegmans steps in after Grinch steals bags of toys meant for donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five bags of toys meant for donations were stolen out of a vehicle in Gates Tuesday morning. Those belonged to Van Stanely, the woman behind People’s Choice Kitchen, which provides pay-what-you-can meals to community members. The bags of toys were in her truck for her annual toy giveaway for children in […]
GATES, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area

What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
ROCHESTER, NY

