Jan. 6 committee finalizes criminal referral plan for Trump

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. The committee, gathering publicly Monday, is expected to vote on referrals asking the Justice Department to pursue at least...
New York’s migrant crisis worsens as busloads pull in ahead of Title 42 crush

Buses carrying dozens more migrants rolled into the Big Apple Monday morning, even as Mayor Eric Adams warned that the lifting of Title 42 this week would set off an exponentially greater surge of asylum seekers and overwhelm the city’s severely overburdened systems. Shortly after 6 a.m., two buses with about 80 people on board arrived at Port Authority in midtown, with additional buses from the border scheduled to arrive later today. Photos taken at the scene showed the newcomers, including young children, disembarking at the transit hub, with some wrapped in blankets against the freezing temperatures. The migrants were met by city...
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says end of Title 42 will bring 'total chaos'

With Title 42 expected to be lifted in a matter of days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he anticipates catastrophe at the southern border. "If the courts do not intervene and put a halt to the removal of Title 42, it's gonna be total chaos," Abbott told ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against Trump, including insurrection. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) WASHINGTON (AP) —...
Column: Can America's billionaires please stop whining about their privacy rights?

Nothing spells "billionaires" in America like a demand that their efforts to exercise control over society be cloaked in secrecy. Exhibit A, for the moment, is Elon Musk's suspension of more than half a dozen journalists and commentators from Twitter, the social media platform he owns. Their offense is that they wrote about @ElonJet, a Twitter account that tracked the trajectories of his private aircraft, using public information.
