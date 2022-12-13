Read full article on original website
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
AOL Corp
Jan. 6 committee finalizes criminal referral plan for Trump
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. The committee, gathering publicly Monday, is expected to vote on referrals asking the Justice Department to pursue at least...
New York’s migrant crisis worsens as busloads pull in ahead of Title 42 crush
Buses carrying dozens more migrants rolled into the Big Apple Monday morning, even as Mayor Eric Adams warned that the lifting of Title 42 this week would set off an exponentially greater surge of asylum seekers and overwhelm the city’s severely overburdened systems. Shortly after 6 a.m., two buses with about 80 people on board arrived at Port Authority in midtown, with additional buses from the border scheduled to arrive later today. Photos taken at the scene showed the newcomers, including young children, disembarking at the transit hub, with some wrapped in blankets against the freezing temperatures. The migrants were met by city...
AOL Corp
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
AOL Corp
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says end of Title 42 will bring 'total chaos'
With Title 42 expected to be lifted in a matter of days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he anticipates catastrophe at the southern border. "If the courts do not intervene and put a halt to the removal of Title 42, it's gonna be total chaos," Abbott told ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.
Jury selection begins in trial for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy
The trial against five Proud Boys members set to start Monday with jury selection in DC federal court; testimony is expected to begin Jan. 3.
AOL Corp
Unhappy new year? Poll finds Americans wary of the nation's course, its leaders and its future ahead of 2023
Americans are braced for an unhappy new year. Two-thirds of respondents in a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll say the country has gotten off on the wrong track, and they express little confidence in either political party or any branch of government to effectively address the challenges they see ahead.
AOL Corp
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against Trump, including insurrection. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) WASHINGTON (AP) —...
AOL Corp
Column: Can America's billionaires please stop whining about their privacy rights?
Nothing spells "billionaires" in America like a demand that their efforts to exercise control over society be cloaked in secrecy. Exhibit A, for the moment, is Elon Musk's suspension of more than half a dozen journalists and commentators from Twitter, the social media platform he owns. Their offense is that they wrote about @ElonJet, a Twitter account that tracked the trajectories of his private aircraft, using public information.
AOL Corp
Republicans talk of 'chaos' at the border without Title 42 but don't have better plan: Padilla
California Sen. Alex Padilla on Sunday pushed back against what he called "Republican rhetoric" around the expected expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy which allows the expulsion of migrants on public health grounds. "Here's the biggest frustration for all the Republicans rhetoric about chaos at the border: No. 1,...
January 6 panel to hold final public hearing and vote on referrals against Trump – live
Panel to vote to recommend referral to the justice department for criminal charges against the former president
AOL Corp
Black women finally assuming their rightful place on the federal judiciary
OPINION: President Biden’s judicial appointments are the most diverse of any U.S. president. He and the Senate are making great progress in reshaping the federal judiciary to better reflect the makeup of our nation. Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s...
