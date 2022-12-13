ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans WR Chris Moore says he prepared for Cowboys the same as every week

By Mark Lane
 5 days ago
Chris Moore had a career game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Houston Texans’ receiver led the team with 10 catches for 124 yards in the 27-23 loss in Week 14.

“I don’t think I’ve had that many catches in a football game ever, so, that was awesome to be that much involved,” Moore told reporters Tuesday.

The previous career-high for catches was five against the New England Patriots on Oct. 10, 2021, which is also the same game Moore had his previous high for yards with 109.

“It was nice to be a part of the game plan and make some plays,” Moore said.

What was particularly interesting about Moore’s prolific receiving day was the fact the Texans’ top two receivers in Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks were out. The passing game was relying on Moore and Phillip Dorsett to carry the load on the outside.

The way Houston prepared for Dallas with Collins and Cooks’ availability looking bleak was comparable to Week 9 in the 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Said Moore: “It was the same way — I’m pretty sure it was the Eagles week, where those two were down and me and Phil (Phillip Dorsett) knew were going to have to step up and be a big part of this offense. We became the top two receivers.”

With Cooks and Collins slated to be out again, Moore didn’t do anything special; he prepared for Week 14 the same as he would any other game week.

“You just prepare like any other week,” said Moore. “You just got to get ready to go out there and make plays to help this team win.”

The Texans may get Cooks or Collins back for their Week 15 tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Nevertheless Moore will be ready to go regardless of who starts for Houston.

