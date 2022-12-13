Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Long-term construction projects lead to frustration for Midtown Detroit businesses
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major headache for local businesses in Midtown Detroit has reached a boiling point, with some blasting-long term construction projects impacting their bottom line. “I just kind of go with it. It’s an inconvenience. Everywhere you look, it’s a barrel,” Campus Bistro customer Theresa Hall said....
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices in metro Detroit drop below $3 per gallon, lowest in 19 months
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit set a new low average price for 2022 this week, according to AAA Michigan. The group said gas prices in Michigan are down 17 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. That's 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
Tv20detroit.com
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break; services impacted throughout city
(WXYXZ) — The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill. Lincoln Park Department of Public Services is reportedly on the scene of the break to help with repairs. The city...
Tv20detroit.com
Plans for Whitmer's 2nd inauguration include hot cocoa, snacks, ice sculptures & more
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans for her second inauguration to start the new year. Whitmer will be sworn in for a second term as Michigan's 49th governor on Sunday, Jan. 1 in Lansing outside of the Capitol building. According to the governor's office, the swearing-in will start at 10:30...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station
Michigan State Police and Dearborn police confirm they are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday at the Dearborn Police Department. The incident, police say, occurred inside the station's front lobby located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. A Dearborn police spokesperson says police services have not been interrupted. "It is...
Tv20detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair
(WXYZ) — A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the workers saw the passenger vehicle underwater around 8:50 a.m. and reported it to officials.
Tv20detroit.com
Family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago & found 60 miles away
A Michigan family has been reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered in Livonia, 60 miles away. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Whitmer & Gilchrist
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 18, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth, end of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Together, inside the Cadillac Lodge in downtown Detroit, they look back at their accomplishments and challenges in 2022. Whitmer and Gilchrist also look ahead to their plans for 2023. Find out what their priorities will be for Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Driver shot & killed along I-94 on Detroit's east side, police say
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a freeway shooting left a driver dead along I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night. According to MSP, the shooting happened along westbound I-94 near Cadieux around 10:25 p.m. Detroit Police responded to the crash near Cadieux and Martin, and when they arrived, they...
Tv20detroit.com
Nonprofit collecting gifts at Royal Oak ice rink for children fighting illness
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you have plans to skate at the ice rink in Royal Oak this weekend, be on the lookout for big red truck. It's a drop-off spot for The Bottomless Toy Chest. The nonprofit collects and delivers toys to children who are hospitalized, fighting...
Tv20detroit.com
Man shot & killed after walking into Dearborn police station, attempting to shoot at officers
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Dearborn police officer inside the Dearborn police station over the weekend. It happened on Sunday afternoon when investigators say a man walked into the lobby of the police station and tried to fire a gun at an officer inside the station.
Tv20detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after teen injured in Dearborn crash
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver after a teenager was hit by a car after school. The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. near Canterbury Street and Whittington Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for...
Tv20detroit.com
Man charged for antisemitic, racist threats at Temple Beth El to appear in court
(WXYZ) — A man at the center of an ethnic intimidation case and who has a history of courtroom antics will be back before a judge on Monday. Hassan Chokr was first arrested on Dec. 2 when he allegedly made antisemitic and racist threats outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.
Tv20detroit.com
Car theft victims turning to social media to recover vehicles
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As car theft remains a big problem in major cities like Detroit, victims say they're turning to social media to track down their cars. Dominique Howard says last weekend, she became a victim to car thieves while enjoying a night out. "Me and my friend went...
Tv20detroit.com
'Menorah in the D' illuminates message of peace, love amid growing antisemitism
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today marks the first of eight nights of Hanukkah. Several events are being held across southeast Michigan to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A mother of two and a proud Michigander, Aliza Brachaklein is one of eight lamplighters selected this year to light the 26-feet tall Menorah in downtown Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
DSO guest performer says racial slur shouted at concert was 'unacceptable'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a racist act took place in the middle of a busy performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra one week ago, a guest performer on stage is now breaking his silence. The incident happened during a popular Christmas special. “Things like that are unacceptable. I think...
