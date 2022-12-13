ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices in metro Detroit drop below $3 per gallon, lowest in 19 months

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit set a new low average price for 2022 this week, according to AAA Michigan. The group said gas prices in Michigan are down 17 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. That's 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
DETROIT, MI
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station

Michigan State Police and Dearborn police confirm they are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday at the Dearborn Police Department. The incident, police say, occurred inside the station's front lobby located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. A Dearborn police spokesperson says police services have not been interrupted. "It is...
DEARBORN, MI
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair

(WXYZ) — A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the workers saw the passenger vehicle underwater around 8:50 a.m. and reported it to officials.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Whitmer & Gilchrist

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 18, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth, end of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Together, inside the Cadillac Lodge in downtown Detroit, they look back at their accomplishments and challenges in 2022. Whitmer and Gilchrist also look ahead to their plans for 2023. Find out what their priorities will be for Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Driver shot & killed along I-94 on Detroit's east side, police say

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a freeway shooting left a driver dead along I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night. According to MSP, the shooting happened along westbound I-94 near Cadieux around 10:25 p.m. Detroit Police responded to the crash near Cadieux and Martin, and when they arrived, they...
DETROIT, MI
Hit-and-run driver wanted after teen injured in Dearborn crash

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver after a teenager was hit by a car after school. The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. near Canterbury Street and Whittington Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for...
DEARBORN, MI
Car theft victims turning to social media to recover vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As car theft remains a big problem in major cities like Detroit, victims say they're turning to social media to track down their cars. Dominique Howard says last weekend, she became a victim to car thieves while enjoying a night out. "Me and my friend went...
DETROIT, MI
'Menorah in the D' illuminates message of peace, love amid growing antisemitism

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today marks the first of eight nights of Hanukkah. Several events are being held across southeast Michigan to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A mother of two and a proud Michigander, Aliza Brachaklein is one of eight lamplighters selected this year to light the 26-feet tall Menorah in downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI

