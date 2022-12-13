Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman who has been on the run after a domestic violence-related shooting that injured two people at a home in north Fulton County. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek. Officers arrived...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect in Johns Creek double shooting
Medics rushed a man and a woman to the hospital following a shooting at a Johns Creek home early Monday morning. The gunman remains on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gated apartment complex on the 2900 block of Gus Place. On Saturday, around 5:47 p.m., officials were called to the area after hearing reports of a person shot. When they got there, they discovered a...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville. Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the complex on the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. Four apartments were damaged by the smoke and flames. A resident told FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
10-year-old receiving burn treatment after firefighters pull her unconscious from townhome fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old girl is receiving treatment for burns after firefighters pulled her from a burning Paulding County home, officials said. A Paulding County Fire Department spokesperson said the girl was flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston early Sunday morning before she was transported to JMS Burn Center in Augusta.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition from DeKalb County shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man is in critical condition at a hospital after officers found him in a car with a gunshot wound. Police said officers went at 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane and found a wounded man in his 20s. Paramedics took him to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating deadly shooting near Downtown Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said investigators are working to learn what led to a person shot to death near a Downtown hotel. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded on Sunday to 255 Courtland Street. The address is matches the Hilton Atlanta. Police appeared to have shut down the street...
fox5atlanta.com
Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found dead inside car in Union City, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators have detained a man after officers found a woman dead inside a car he was driving. The Union City Police Department said officers discovered the woman unconscious in a black sedan outside a store on Roosevelt Highway at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said medical personnel came to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police locate 11-year-old girl believed to be victim of human trafficking
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they found an 11-year-old Clayton County girl they suspected was at risk of human trafficking. The announcement comes after police said people hindered investigators while they were trying to find the girl. Police didn't explain where she was found or if she was with...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' protest held at Brownwood Park
ATLANTA - Activists rallying against a planned police training facility in DeKalb County held a protest at Brownwood Park in East Atlanta. Activists say their cause is to defend what remains of the Weelaunee Forest, where the say the facility known infamously as "Cop City" is an expansion of the police state into the forest.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 10 'seriously injured' in fiery Clayton County wreck, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A person died and 10 people were seriously injured from a fiery crash on Saturday in Clayton County, police say. Police said Tara Boulevard is closed at Old Dixie Road while first responders are at the scene where vehicles caught fire. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid
ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
wrganews.com
Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies
According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment
CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
