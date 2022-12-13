ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gated apartment complex on the 2900 block of Gus Place. On Saturday, around 5:47 p.m., officials were called to the area after hearing reports of a person shot. When they got there, they discovered a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the complex on the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. Four apartments were damaged by the smoke and flames. A resident told FOX...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

10-year-old receiving burn treatment after firefighters pull her unconscious from townhome fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old girl is receiving treatment for burns after firefighters pulled her from a burning Paulding County home, officials said. A Paulding County Fire Department spokesperson said the girl was flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston early Sunday morning before she was transported to JMS Burn Center in Augusta.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating deadly shooting near Downtown Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said investigators are working to learn what led to a person shot to death near a Downtown hotel. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded on Sunday to 255 Courtland Street. The address is matches the Hilton Atlanta. Police appeared to have shut down the street...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead inside car in Union City, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators have detained a man after officers found a woman dead inside a car he was driving. The Union City Police Department said officers discovered the woman unconscious in a black sedan outside a store on Roosevelt Highway at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said medical personnel came to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' protest held at Brownwood Park

ATLANTA - Activists rallying against a planned police training facility in DeKalb County held a protest at Brownwood Park in East Atlanta. Activists say their cause is to defend what remains of the Weelaunee Forest, where the say the facility known infamously as "Cop City" is an expansion of the police state into the forest.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid

ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies

According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment

CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
CANTON, GA

