AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WPBF News 25
'What a gamechanger': Boca Raton mayor thrilled about Brightline stop opening next week
BOCA RATON, Fla. — It's an exciting time for many in the city of Boca Raton as doors will soon be opening at the new Brightline Station next Wednesday. "What a gamechanger Brightline is going to be for our city," Mayor Scott Singer told WPBF 25 News. The station...
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend
About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night
Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
cw34.com
Children go on shopping spree at Old Navy in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Mote than 100 children with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County spent their Saturday on a shopping spree. The kids received $50 gift cards to buy clothes at Old Navy. Each child walked into the store partnered with a volunteer from...
CRAZY VIDEO: 2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected out of the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
Best ongoing Christmas events in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here's a list of ongoing merrymaking opportunities that will keep you in the holiday spirit:. Holiday dining:Best restaurants for...
Boca Raton Pizza Place Owes Dough, Sued For $300,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton pizza restaurant allegedly defaulted on its rent and is now being sued for more than $300,000. Vivo Pizza and Pasta in Boca Raton Town Center is being sued by the corporate landlord for the property, Shoppes […]
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy-led TGL finds site for their unique golf stadium
The purpose-built venue for the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led golf concept known as TGL will be built not too far from where the superstar golfers themselves live. Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., will be the site of the TGL venue. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with the project being completed ahead of an anticipated league launch in 2024.
Click10.com
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton man charged with written threats of mass shooting after posting on social platform
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. A Boca Raton man is charged with written/electronic threats of mass shooting or acts of terrorism for messages on a social media platform. Lowell Schoonmaker, 33, was under a username on Twitch, where people can talk...
Complex
Florida Authorities Searching for Women Accused of Stealing Rolex From Man They Went Home With After Meeting at Bar
On Thursday, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced investigators are looking for any information on two women who are suspected of stealing from a man they met at a bar in Fort Lauderdale. As reported by Local 10 News, the incident happened two weeks ago on Monday, Dec. 5. Investigators...
Plantation community left with leaky roofs after HOA, contractor dispute
FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny weekday afternoon Waseem Khawaja stood with CBS4's Joe Gorchow as the pair looked over the lake at Wimbledon at Jacaranda. The smile on Khawaja's face quickly faded as the two entered his condo."It's frustrating and sad to come home and look at the leaks all over the place," said Khawaja. The ceiling shows water damage in every room. He points to the worst of it in the living room. Khawaja says water seeps into the home through an unfinished roof covered by a blue tarp. "Home is where you come and...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
Boca Raton Firefighters Battle Blaze On Spanish River Road
Condominium Fire Sunday Morning In East Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1 p.m: The City of Boca Raton just shared this statement with BocaNewsNow.com. “Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a condominium complex located at 1000 Spanish River Road on December 18, 2022. Fire crews found heavy smoke […]
WPBF News 25
Check out the live music this week at Clematis By Night
The city of West Palm hosts Clematis By Night every Thursday. It's an evening filled with music, food and more. This week, The Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra, an 18-piece jazz big band, will be playing. Waterfront Commons is at 100 N. Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. WPBF 25 News...
