AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend

About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night

Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Children go on shopping spree at Old Navy in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Mote than 100 children with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County spent their Saturday on a shopping spree. The kids received $50 gift cards to buy clothes at Old Navy. Each child walked into the store partnered with a volunteer from...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Pizza Place Owes Dough, Sued For $300,000

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton pizza restaurant allegedly defaulted on its rent and is now being sued for more than $300,000. Vivo Pizza and Pasta in Boca Raton Town Center is being sued by the corporate landlord for the property, Shoppes […]
BOCA RATON, FL
thegolfnewsnet.com

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy-led TGL finds site for their unique golf stadium

The purpose-built venue for the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led golf concept known as TGL will be built not too far from where the superstar golfers themselves live. Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., will be the site of the TGL venue. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with the project being completed ahead of an anticipated league launch in 2024.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Plantation community left with leaky roofs after HOA, contractor dispute

FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny weekday afternoon Waseem Khawaja stood with CBS4's Joe Gorchow as the pair looked over the lake at Wimbledon at Jacaranda. The smile on Khawaja's face quickly faded as the two entered his condo."It's frustrating and sad to come home and look at the leaks all over the place," said Khawaja. The ceiling shows water damage in every room. He points to the worst of it in the living room. Khawaja says water seeps into the home through an unfinished roof covered by a blue tarp. "Home is where you come and...
PLANTATION, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Firefighters Battle Blaze On Spanish River Road

Condominium Fire Sunday Morning In East Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1 p.m: The City of Boca Raton just shared this statement with BocaNewsNow.com. “Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a condominium complex located at 1000 Spanish River Road on December 18, 2022. Fire crews found heavy smoke […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Check out the live music this week at Clematis By Night

The city of West Palm hosts Clematis By Night every Thursday. It's an evening filled with music, food and more. This week, The Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra, an 18-piece jazz big band, will be playing. Waterfront Commons is at 100 N. Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. WPBF 25 News...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

