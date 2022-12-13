Grover Clinton Turner, age 73, of Orange, Texas , passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Orange, Texas. Family and friends will gather Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2:00PM to celebrate his life here on Earth, at Dorman Funeral Home. Brother Jeff Bell will be officiating. Interment will be a Autumn Oaks Cemetery following the service. Visitation to reminisce with the family and each other will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 between 5PM and 7PM, also at Dorman Funeral Home.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO