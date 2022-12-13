Read full article on original website
Related
kogt.com
Toys Given Away For Christmas
Community 180 and Toys for Tots held their 3rd annual Christmas Toy Giveaway for children in need living in Orange and Jefferson Counties. St. Paul Baptist Church located in Orange hosted the toy giveaway off of MLK Drive on Saturday. Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator, Rita Ochs and Community 180...
kogt.com
Entergy Dealing With Outages
For two straight days some 4000 Entergy customers in North Orange, Little Cypress and Mauriceville have had to deal with power outages during the daytime hours. After the sun went down Sunday night, just over 100 customers on the north end of FM1130 were still without power. A customer service...
kogt.com
Grover Clinton Turner
Grover Clinton Turner, age 73, of Orange, Texas , passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Orange, Texas. Family and friends will gather Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2:00PM to celebrate his life here on Earth, at Dorman Funeral Home. Brother Jeff Bell will be officiating. Interment will be a Autumn Oaks Cemetery following the service. Visitation to reminisce with the family and each other will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 between 5PM and 7PM, also at Dorman Funeral Home.
kogt.com
Accident With Parked Car
In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
kogt.com
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of December 12, 2022 thru December 16, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
kogt.com
Friday Basketball Scores
– Deweyville lost at Colmesneil 57-32. Bridge City lost to Silsbee 86-45. Deweyville lost to Kelly 54-30. Emilee Totino 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals to lead Deweyville. Also Adisyn Thompson 7 points, Presley Clark 4 points, 9 rebounds, Jill Thompson 4 points, 6 rebounds, Lakyn Williams 10 rebounds, 2 points, Haley Williams 7 rebounds, 2 points.
Comments / 0