OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call. Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO