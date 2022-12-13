Read full article on original website
Forecasting Our Future: Growing corn amidst changing weather patterns
AMES, Iowa — Despite the summer drought and a wet spring for many, 2022 brought Iowa corn farmers some of their best yields on record. Last month, the USDA estimated a statewide average of 202 bushels per acre from this year's harvest, down slightly from last year's record of 204.
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Forecasting Our Future: Limiting greenhouse gas emissions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Environmental Council's Kerri Johannsen tells KCCI the second greatest source of CO2 is something we all can control. Greenhouse emissions are something we need to limit as a state. "So when we look at greenhouse gas emissions in Iowa, overall, and not too surprisingly,...
Iowa State Patrol responds to over 100 crashes in 24 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a busy 24 hours for rescue crews and law enforcement. The Iowa State Patrol said from Thursday morning until Friday morning, troopers responded to 105 crashes. They helped another 145 drivers who had trouble in the snow and wind.
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America
Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
Multiple snow chances and lots of cold in the week ahead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. The sporadic flurries are slowly wrapping up across Iowa as we head into Saturday night, but the cold breeze will remain a bit longer. Our winds will slowly relax late tonight as the low pressure center that's brought us the rain & snow the last few days finally pulls away from the Great Lakes into Canada. Here in Iowa, skies will be clear and wind chills will slip into the negative single digits overnight.
Multiple rounds of snow and bitter cold this week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Whatever winter gear you haven't dug out yet, you'll have to by later this week because Mother Nature's gearing up to throw a lot at us the next several days. We'll kick things off Monday with a round of light snow. Flakes will...
Cloudy and cold weekend, Arctic air arrives mid-late next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — The slow-moving upper level low that has lingered around our region over the last few days will finally begin to pull away from our area this weekend. We will still be left with overcast skies and breezy conditions that will lead to patchy areas of blowing snow through Saturday afternoon.
