DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. The sporadic flurries are slowly wrapping up across Iowa as we head into Saturday night, but the cold breeze will remain a bit longer. Our winds will slowly relax late tonight as the low pressure center that's brought us the rain & snow the last few days finally pulls away from the Great Lakes into Canada. Here in Iowa, skies will be clear and wind chills will slip into the negative single digits overnight.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO