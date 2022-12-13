Toledo City Council seeks to fine-tune auditor duties

To better define and address the powers and duties of the city auditor, Toledo City Council could consider adding a new chapter to the Toledo Municipal Code.

At Tuesday’s agenda review for the Dec. 20 meeting, Councilman Katie Moline introduced an ordinance that would add Chapter 194 to the Toledo Municipal Code.

The goal, she said, is to “improve, expand upon, and define” the city auditor position beyond section 125 and 126 of the Toledo City Charter, which currently lists those duties. The municipal code, while still law, can be changed by a vote of council while the Toledo City Charter must go before voters to amend.

“I’ve been working on this for a few weeks, and I wanted to take the initiative on this because of my experience,” said Ms. Moline who is a CPA and has previous work experience as an internal auditor.

“Seeing the situation that we’re in, I wanted to work with urgency and with transparency,” she said.

Her action comes six weeks after the former city auditor was suspended and ultimately fired from his job leaving the position vacant.

The situation also sent the city into an unusual operating mode when Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, who wanted council to take more decisive action, cut them off from one-on-one meetings with members of the administration.

That directive lasted throughout the month of November and highlighted a lack of protocol when it comes to employment issues related to the city auditor position, which is the only position that falls under the guidance of city council.

The proposed chapter code would outline more clearly the duties expected of the new city auditor while also granting the auditor greater access to documents including internal memoranda, tapes, reports, and bank accounts. Protocol to handle potential conflict with auditor reporting has been included and the addition of an assistant or deputy auditor is also being proposed, to safeguard the city from functioning without an auditor if one leaves.

In addition, the proposal calls for having audit reports presented to council during public meetings as well as being posted online. An annual evaluation would also be conducted by either the council president or the Finance, Debt, and Budget Oversight Committee or a newly created committee specifically tasked with overseeing the auditor.

“This puts in writing what the reporting requirements could be and have that evaluation factor, which I know, I heard from colleagues for the last year or so that the evaluation feedback loop maybe wasn’t there,” Ms. Moline said Tuesday at the meeting.

Introducing the draft proposal was action that she took upon herself and serves merely as a starting point in getting the vacancy filled, she said.

“This will ultimately be the act of council, this is not me acting by myself so I hope you support this, and I’m open to public debate and comment so we can craft language to make this better,” Ms. Moline said.

Council President Matt Cherry, who was not in attendance at the meeting, had previously tasked councilman George Sarantou with leading an ad hoc committee with councilmen Moline and Theresa Morris. The effort seeks to create a job description for the city auditor. The proposal could be presented to council for approval to get the job posted.

“Tomorrow we are going to meet for the first time to go through councilwoman Moline’s lengthy proposal and also discuss again, what we think the role is of the auditor, the job description and how we think we should recruit for this position,” Mr. Sarantou said Tuesday. “Obviously this is a very important priority, and we need to move full speed ahead.”

But Councilman John Hobbs III disputed Mr. Sarantou’s responsiveness to the situation, as well as his timing of the meeting announcement.

“I appreciate the meeting that is going to take place tomorrow but it’s funny to me that this meeting only came forth after councilwoman Moline’s proposal came up,” Mr. Hobbs said. “That meeting should have taken place a long time ago because we have been asking for it and asking and asking. Somebody at some point has to take the lead on this.”

Councilman Morris encouraged patience, but said change is coming.

“We’ve been run under the same organizational makeup for a long time and as we are new members of council, I think it is time to breathe new life into this organization,” Ms. Morris said. “Just as the city is making changes, we will be making changes as well, more changes are coming so stay tuned.”

Also on Tuesday, council sent to the Health Promotion and Access Committee the proposal to allocate money from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to an organization that provides transportation to women seeking abortion care.

Councilmen Nick Komives, Theresa Gadus and Michele Grim have sponsored an ordinance that calls for the appropriation of $100,000 to the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund or “Aggie Fund,” which provides transportation and other services to women in need of abortion care. The committee is not expected to meet to discuss the issue until January.

Some councilmen also asked for a legal opinion about the use of federal relief money for such a proposal.