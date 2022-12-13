Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Old Hickory dies, driver charged with DUI
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -- A man is arrested for DUI after hitting a man standing in the roadway. An unidentified pedestrian, who for unknown reasons, was in the northbound lane. died at the scene when a car hit him on the 1100 block of Robinson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office is working to identify him.
fox17.com
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
fox17.com
WATCH: Three cited for passing school bus during midstate traffic enforcement
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is reminding drivers to obey school bus stop signs or face consequences. The agency shared video in which three motorists were cited after they passed a school bus wihile the stop sign was deployed and lights were flashing. The drivers were charged with failure...
fox17.com
Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
fox17.com
Briley Parkway at Ashland City Highway closed after accident
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly crash on Briley Parkway near Ashland City Highway closed down the road Monday morning. The two vehicle crash was originally reported around 1:20 a.m. FOX 17 News watched crews working with the jaws of life on a vehicle that appears to have hit...
fox17.com
One person is dead after a car crash on I-65 near Portland
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died from a car crash at the 116-mile marker just south of the Portland exit, says Tennessee Highway Patrol. The right lane will be closed while the investigation and recovery of the car commences. Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for updates...
fox17.com
Veterans respond to VA golf course closing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The Veterans Association Golf Course in Murfreesboro is scheduled to close at the end of the month. The city said the golf course, located at 3400 Lebanon Road, costs $1.9 million to improve and they can’t afford it. The government is only able to lease the land up to three years.
fox17.com
Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
fox17.com
Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
fox17.com
Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
fox17.com
Councilman proposes $50M of stadium money goes toward DCS amid crisis
A Metro councilman suggests Mayor Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium. But this is only if Governor Lee agrees to use it to address problems in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS). The resolution from...
fox17.com
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
fox17.com
Nashville musician healing homeless veterans through music
Nashville country musician, Steven Cade, is changing lives through music because he’s giving homeless veterans guitars to heal through music. Kevin Taylor is an army veteran living in Nashville. Taylor says adjusting to civilian life was very difficult and he adds last year was the perfect storm. “I lost...
Comments / 0