fox17.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Old Hickory dies, driver charged with DUI

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -- A man is arrested for DUI after hitting a man standing in the roadway. An unidentified pedestrian, who for unknown reasons, was in the northbound lane. died at the scene when a car hit him on the 1100 block of Robinson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office is working to identify him.
OLD HICKORY, TN
fox17.com

Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Briley Parkway at Ashland City Highway closed after accident

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly crash on Briley Parkway near Ashland City Highway closed down the road Monday morning. The two vehicle crash was originally reported around 1:20 a.m. FOX 17 News watched crews working with the jaws of life on a vehicle that appears to have hit...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person is dead after a car crash on I-65 near Portland

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died from a car crash at the 116-mile marker just south of the Portland exit, says Tennessee Highway Patrol. The right lane will be closed while the investigation and recovery of the car commences. Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for updates...
PORTLAND, TN
fox17.com

Veterans respond to VA golf course closing in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The Veterans Association Golf Course in Murfreesboro is scheduled to close at the end of the month. The city said the golf course, located at 3400 Lebanon Road, costs $1.9 million to improve and they can’t afford it. The government is only able to lease the land up to three years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville musician healing homeless veterans through music

Nashville country musician, Steven Cade, is changing lives through music because he’s giving homeless veterans guitars to heal through music. Kevin Taylor is an army veteran living in Nashville. Taylor says adjusting to civilian life was very difficult and he adds last year was the perfect storm. “I lost...
NASHVILLE, TN

