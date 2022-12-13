Read full article on original website
Related
Dutch PM apologises for Netherlands’ role in slave trade
Mark Rutte says Dutch state ‘enabled, encouraged and profited from slavery’ for centuries
SFGate
‘An Exciting Festival Is About to Happen’: IFFR Reveals Tiger Competition, Opening Film ‘Munch’
International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will open on Jan. 25 with “Munch,” Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken’s take on the Norwegian artist behind “The Scream.”. “Bringing to life the inner world of such a complex character has been a very rewarding experience. We are thrilled to show audiences what inspired [Edvard] Munch and what kept his inner flame alive,” noted the helmer.
Thursday Getaway: Vegas hotels under $50, and other last-minute travel deals
You could go to Vegas next week for $30 a night.
SFGate
‘The Worst Ones’ Review: Limber French Filmmaking Satire Questions the Ethics of Street Casting While Reaping Its Rewards
Street casting — the process of plucking non-professional actors from their everyday lives to play prominent screen roles, often as observationally scripted versions of themselves — is a process that has yielded rich rewards for many a French film in recent years. Titles from Laurent Cantet’s “The Class” to Frédéric Baillif’s “La Mif” have thrived off the vibrant spontaneity of their enterprisingly sourced young ensembles, but how often is a degree of exploitation the price paid for such diamond-in-the-rough authenticity? A lively, spiky and elastically metatextual debut feature from Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, “The Worst Ones” asks this and other questions of a practice it too perpetuates: The internal artistic conflict that ensues is very much the point.
SFGate
Viaplay’s ‘Munch,’ Rotterdam’s Opening Night Film, Acquired by Juno Films (EXCLUSIVE)
New York-based Juno Films has acquired all North American distribution rights to “Munch,” the upcoming Rotterdam Film Festival opening night film which is backed by Viaplay, Scandinavia’s leading streamer, and directed by Norway’s Henrik M. Dahlsbakken’s (“The Outlaws”). “Munch” is produced by The...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0