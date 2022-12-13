Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
An East Meadow ‘Grinch’ lights up Christmas at his house
Mario Froehlich doesn’t describe himself as a warm and fuzzy man, but if you drive past his house during Halloween — or at Christmas — you’d be surprised to hear that. His 1439 Sherwood Dr. home is decked out with tens of thousands of pixels, all synced to music that plays for hours every night until New Year’s Eve.
longisland.com
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village
What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Herald Community Newspapers
Town board approves long-awaited Baldwin development
Baldwin residents have waited for almost a decade to see the Downtown Revitalization Initiative come to fruition in the form of new development, and last week they received welcome news. The Hempstead town board gave its approval Dec. 7 to Breslin Realty’s The Grand At Baldwin — a four-story, 215-unit,...
Greek Restaurant Noema to Open Downtown
A new Greek restaurant featuring an award-winning chef will open in downtown Huntington on Monday. Owner Lisa DiPinto said her restaurant, Noema, at 7 Gerard St., will offer traditional Greek dishes with a modern touch. The daughter of immigrants from Greece and Cyprus, DiPinto said Read More ...
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
News 12
Sanitation department stops garbage pickup in front of Parkway Drive homes in Baldwin due to potholes
Some Baldwin residents are frustrated with a decision by their sanitation department to stop garbage pickup in front of their homes. Neighbors received a note from Sanitary District Two that they are halting garbage pickup in front of their homes on Parkway Drive because of two potholes in the private section of the roadway. The department says the potholes make it dangerous for its workers and garbage trucks to drive on.
Herald Community Newspapers
New traffic light installed to reduce accidents
- In 2016, Gabrielle Christina Johnson, 12, on her way to school, was standing at the corner of Village Avenue and Elmont Road — where there was no crossing guard — waiting to cross the street. She stepped off the curb into the street while the light was still green and was struck by an oncoming SUV. She died soon after at Franklin Hospital.
longisland.com
Suffolk Officials Eye Huntington Seminar Grounds For Preservation
Suffolk legislators and others toured the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor recently to build support for open space preservation of land owned by the Catholic institution. An historic site, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception has been a center for the theological education and priestly formation of...
Cow missing from Manorville farm found safe
The cow was found at Pine Hills Golf and Country Club and corralled on Wednesday night.
News 12
Castle Hill residents, businesses overwhelmed after local Rite Aid closes its doors
Castle Hill business owners and local residents say they are facing new challenges when it comes to getting and providing medication following the closure of a local Rite Aid. One community pharmacy says it has had lines forming around the corner at the store for prescription pickups. Between this pharmacy and another in the area, the closest big box pharmacy is a CVS in the Soundview neighborhood – not within a walkable distance for those in Castle Hill.
Herald Community Newspapers
Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk
The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we’re here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn’t surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
Herald Community Newspapers
City of Glen Cove worker alleges workplace violence by supervisor
Ralph Comitino, a civil servant for the Department of Public Works, addressed the Glen Cove City Council on Tuesday about an alleged assault he experienced on Oct 6. Comitino claims that Lou Saulino, director of the city’s DPW, jumped across a conference table in City Hall and tried to hit him.
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station
Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
therealdeal.com
Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
