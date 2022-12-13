Read full article on original website
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
What are the top five conditions misdiagnosed in the ER?
A report on the most misdiagnosed conditions in ERs found doctors fail to recognize conditions in scores of patients, including stroke and sepsis.
Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation
Outgoing White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he “doesn’t have a clue” what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to accomplish by calling for a state grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes” related to COVID-19 vaccines. “I don’t have a clue … what he’s asking for. I mean, we have a vaccine that,…
Managed Healthcare Executive
Beyond the Big Three PBMs: A Conversation with Greg Baker, CEO of EmsanaRx, Part 2
Baker discusses specialty drugs and their discounting in this segment of his interview with Peter Wehrwein, managing editor of Managed Healthcare Executive.®. Everyone in the pharmacy benefit business knows about the growing number and increasingly high prices of specialty drugs. But Greg Baker says what counts as a specialty drug is ill-defined and the vagueness is a source of confusion — and added profits — between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and their clients.
endpts.com
Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22
Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Studies Find High Prevalence of Suicidal Ideation in Patients with Vitiligo
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Because vitiligo affects appearance, people with vitiligo are disproportionately affected by psychiatric conditions, including depression. Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune condition with symptoms manifesting primarily on the skin. It is estimated that approximately 1.9 to 2.8 million adults in the United States are living with vitiligo, although it is believed that about 40% of adults with this condition may be undiagnosed. Vitiligo can affect people of any age or race and men and women equally.
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Health Plan Executives Like Transparency Benefits, but Say Compliance is Complex
Another component of the government’s Transparency in Coverage mandate and No Surprises Act legislation for health insurance plans will go into effect on January 1, 2023 for price transparency. Another component of the government’s Transparency in Coverage mandate and No Surprises Act legislation for health insurance plans will go...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Beyond the Big Three PBMs
MHE Publication, MHE December 2022, Volume 32, Issue 12. Smaller and midsize pharmacy benefit managers are taking on Optum Rx, CVS Caremark and Express Scripts. They say they have better technology and are more transparent about their pricing. By almost any measure, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business is one...
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
U.S. FDA grants priority review to Pfizer's RSV vaccine
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate on priority. The drugmaker is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. It could become the first approved RSV vaccine in the U.S. for older adults who are at risk of the lung disease.
San Francisco Examiner
The unsung middlemen between patients and drug prices
For most businesses, labor is the largest expense in the operating budget. As the founder and president of Small Business California, I speak to many company leaders and they tell me that wages, benefits and related taxes account for as much as 70%, and growing, of total business costs. According...
endpts.com
Erasca delves further into RAS/MAPK with Novartis drug, prices $100M offering
After receiving feedback on pivotal studies from European regulators, but not yet the FDA, Novartis is out-licensing a pan-RAF inhibitor going after tumors excited by the RAS/MAPK pathway. To get the exclusive worldwide license to the asset, Erasca is paying the Swiss Big Pharma $20 million upfront in cash and...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Wanted: Biomarkers for MS. Could MicroRNAs Be the Answer?
A recently published review paper looked at microRNAs, which play a key role in gene expression. Much more research is needed, the researchers concluded, to fill in the gaps of how microRNAs might be used to monitor how people with multiple sclerosis (MS) response to the growing number of MS treatments.
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization of updated Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Large-cap pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are outperforming the broader market in the past year, particularly in the past three months.
Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
Chile investigates hepatitis A-tainted raspberries recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination.
