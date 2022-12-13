ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Chase Hawks Rodeo attracts cowboys fresh off of NFR

BILLINGS--The Chase Hawks memorial rodeo is a Christmas tradition for some Billings families. It was back Saturday offering a $75,000 purse and attracted a lot of big names fresh off of NFR success. First up was bareback, and Cole Reiner out of Buffalo, Wyoming had an 83 point go, but...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Proud mom of MSU Bobcats cheers on her sons

A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'

BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Hardin boys basketball hopes to make it back to state with new coach

BILLINGS--Hardin boys basketball is looking to get back on top of Class A once again this season after missing out on the state tournament last year. This year's bunch returns four seniors, but overall, it's a young roster. Chemistry and team building will be key the guys say, and you can expect to see the great shooting and ball movement we're used to seeing from the Bulldogs.
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Christmas cheer comes to children with annual Shop with a Cop in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - As the Billings Police Department continues to investigate and deter crime, they are also giving back to the community through the third annual Shop with a Cop. Over fifty children met at MetraPark to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience. Police, E.M.T.'s, firefighters and other emergency...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings

According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed at gunpoint Friday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video

It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
BILLINGS, MT

