Montana State Billings loses by 2 against Lubbock Christian in women's hoops
LAS VEGAS — Audrey Robertson's 19 points helped Lubbock Christian University fight off Montana State Billings 60-58 Saturday in women's basketball at the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena. Robertson made two key free throws to put Lubbock Christian (8-4) ahead 60-56 with 2:56 to play. MSUB's...
Chase Hawks Rodeo attracts cowboys fresh off of NFR
BILLINGS--The Chase Hawks memorial rodeo is a Christmas tradition for some Billings families. It was back Saturday offering a $75,000 purse and attracted a lot of big names fresh off of NFR success. First up was bareback, and Cole Reiner out of Buffalo, Wyoming had an 83 point go, but...
Dyauni Boyce, Chloe Williams lead Montana State Billings women's basketball to win
LAS VEGAS — Dyauni Boyce and Chloe Williams each pumped in 17 points to lead Montana State Billings past Texas A&M University-Kingsville 68-57 at the Holiday Hoops Classic here Friday. With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 11-1. Texas A&M-Kingsville fell to 5-4. Cariann Kunkel chipped in 12 points...
Proud mom of MSU Bobcats cheers on her sons
A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team.
New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'
BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
'We love playing in Billings.' Fergus flies past Billings Central 78-49
BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion. Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center. "It...
Hardin boys basketball hopes to make it back to state with new coach
BILLINGS--Hardin boys basketball is looking to get back on top of Class A once again this season after missing out on the state tournament last year. This year's bunch returns four seniors, but overall, it's a young roster. Chemistry and team building will be key the guys say, and you can expect to see the great shooting and ball movement we're used to seeing from the Bulldogs.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
St. Johns United introduces interactive devices for residents to test drive
BILLINGS, Mont. - In a world rapidly advancing with new technology, St. John's United hopes to give residents a place that empowers them to learn and explore the world around them, with assistive technology. St. John's United opened their assistive device library, which gives older adults at St. Johns and...
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
Christmas cheer comes to children with annual Shop with a Cop in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - As the Billings Police Department continues to investigate and deter crime, they are also giving back to the community through the third annual Shop with a Cop. Over fifty children met at MetraPark to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience. Police, E.M.T.'s, firefighters and other emergency...
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
Gas station in Billings robbed at gunpoint Friday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
Family seeking answers in Crow Agency apparent hit-and-run
A family is searching for answers in the death of Elsie Little Light, 39, who was killed by a vehicle on I-90 near Crow Agency last week.
Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video
It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
Billings woman found after being taken by ex-boyfriend at gun point
Billings police say a 30-year-old woman abducted by her ex-boyfriend Friday, has been found and is cooperating with police in an investigation into her disappearance.
