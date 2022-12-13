Casa Tua is the latest restaurant to join the development world, partnering with Fortune International Group on a condo tower in Miami’s Brickell district. The 70-story development, Ora by Casa Tua, will include about 460 units at 1210 Brickell Avenue, The Real Deal first reported. Casa Tua, long considered a Miami institution serving Italian cuisine, has two locations in the Miami area: South Beach, where it runs a high-end restaurant, and Brickell, where it operates a food hall.

