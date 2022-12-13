Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment
allongeorgia.com
Emanuel Co Man Shot by Homeowner After Setting House on Fire, GBI Investigating
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a man’s death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at about 3:50 a.m., the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist. At about 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
valdostatoday.com
Three Georgia Deputies arrested on multiple charges
RICHMOND CO. – Three Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were arrested on charges of Battery and Violation of Oath of Office. The GBI has arrested and charged Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Quincy Cannon, age 31, Andrew Acosta, age 25, and Robert Wilson, age 45, on charges stemming from an incident that happened at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and after an officer involved shooting involving Vernon Cratic, age 34.
Former Georgia teacher banned from being Santa after allegedly inappropriately touching student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — An ex-Columbia County teacher will no longer be able to work as a teacher or Santa after he allegedly inappropriately touched a student. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a student was...
WRDW-TV
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
GARFIELD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Dec. 15, around 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about a home on fire on the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Garfield, Ga. During the...
WJBF.com
More details involving three people accused of fraud and forgery, Grovetown police warn individuals of bank fraud
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Kayla Miller, Tymein Walker, and Ni’im Williams are all charged in an ongoing fraud investigation. Officials say Miller worked at several banks and used her position to steal customer information. She, along with walker, who police say is a known gang member, and Williams would use the information to open accounts under several aliases.
WJBF.com
Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
WRDW-TV
After body discovered in Millen, no foul play is suspected
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found this week in Jenkins County. On Thursday, Millen Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Williams Avenue and Hwy 25 North to investigate a person who was not breathing.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after fatal single-car accident Friday night near Warrenton
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County. On Friday at 7:36 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers responded to Thomson Highway at Industrial Drive, according to Public Information Officer Courtney Floyd with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. They say the investigation...
WRDW-TV
Suspect, 3 others sought for questioning over gunfire at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the suspect in a gunfire incident earlier this week at a local convenience store. Deputies responded just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Circle K at 3003 Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of gunshots. They...
wgac.com
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Perfume Thief
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman who has stolen items at least three different times from the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Mullins Crossing in Evans. Authorities say she took six bottles of perfume November 23, came back a week later and took...
WJBF.com
Cold Case Project | The kidnapping and killing of Leon Ellison
WJBF.com
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
wfxg.com
3 Richmond County Deputies arrested following GBI investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Three Richmond County Sheriff's deputies have been arrested following an investigation by the GBI into an officer-involved shooting. According to the GBI, Quincy Cannon, 31, Andrew Acosta, 25, and Robert Wilson, 45, face various charges in relation to the incident. FOX54 first told you about the...
Nationwide Report
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in front of Cici's Pizza and Sprint Gas Station on Wheeler Road.
Man wanted by RCSO for aggravated assault incident, three wanted for questioning
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is wanted while three people are wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for an incident involving aggravated assault. According to the incident report, officers arrived on the scene of the Circle K on Deans Bridge after a reference to shots being fired was called in. […]
Davis Green runs for House District 129
"My whole premise for this campaign, my slogan for the campaign is ‘Let’s Grow Augusta Together’ because I really want Augusta to be progressive. I really want us to move into the next phase, we’re in 2022 we’re not in 1922. We need to move forward.”
