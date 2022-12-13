Chris Hetman, vice president of consulting services at CGI Federal, has won WashingtonExec’s 2022 Pinnacle Award for Supply Chain Executive of the Year. WashingtonExec on Nov. 30 unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for federal clients across the region.

