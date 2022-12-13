ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

abc12.com

Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Firefighters continued to battle an intense fire overnight at a grain elevator in Richland Township, west of Saginaw. They were first called out to the Andersons Hemlock Grain Elevator just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Crews were still fighting the flames as of 9 a.m. on Monday.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A condemned apartment complex on the city of Flint's west side caught fire Friday morning, causing more damage to a dilapidated building. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
YPSILANTI, MI
abc12.com

One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Millions in funding going toward renovating Flint rental units

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is giving millions in grant funding to a Flint-area non-profit to renovate dozens of rental units. Communities First is getting more than $2.6 million to rehab 45 units in Flint. This is part of the state's efforts to add affordable housing units. A total...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Last weekend for Owosso's Polar Express train ride

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso's Steam Railroading Institute hosts a North Pole Express train ride every year in the month of December. This is the last weekend of the year to experience the "real" Polar Express. Steam Engine 1225 is the train they use in the movie The Polar Express.
OWOSSO, MI

