abc12.com
Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Firefighters continued to battle an intense fire overnight at a grain elevator in Richland Township, west of Saginaw. They were first called out to the Andersons Hemlock Grain Elevator just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Crews were still fighting the flames as of 9 a.m. on Monday.
Assistant fire chief's vehicle hit by semi, dragged down I-94 near Ann Arbor while responding to separate crash
A top fire official in Washtenaw County is recovering after a semi truck plowed into his emergency vehicle early Thursday morning as he directed traffic around a different crash on I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
abc12.com
Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A condemned apartment complex on the city of Flint's west side caught fire Friday morning, causing more damage to a dilapidated building. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break
The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill.
abc12.com
One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
thelivingstonpost.com
Good Samaritans in critical condition after being hit by car as they assisted others in crashes
Two Good Samaritans — a 42-year-old Royal Oak woman and a 52-year-old Howell man — are hospitalized with critical injuries after stopping on the shoulder of the overpass of I-96 and U.S. 23 to assist drivers in crashes that happened just minutes earlier. According to a release from...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station
The incident, police say, occurred inside the department's front lobby of the police station located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn.
abc12.com
Millions in funding going toward renovating Flint rental units
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is giving millions in grant funding to a Flint-area non-profit to renovate dozens of rental units. Communities First is getting more than $2.6 million to rehab 45 units in Flint. This is part of the state's efforts to add affordable housing units. A total...
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
At least 2 in critical condition after vehicles collide, crash into utility pole on Detroit's eastside
At least two people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed and then struck a utility pole in Detroit early Saturday morning. Detroit police officers were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving 2 cars
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair
A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch.
candgnews.com
Some local residents will be taxed less, some more, with passage of county transit millage
KEEGO HARBOR/ORCHARD LAKE/SYLVAN LAKE — Residents in Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Sylvan Lake can expect to see an increase in their winter tax bills for at least the next 10 years. Each of those communities previously opted out of services provided by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional...
abc12.com
Last weekend for Owosso's Polar Express train ride
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso's Steam Railroading Institute hosts a North Pole Express train ride every year in the month of December. This is the last weekend of the year to experience the "real" Polar Express. Steam Engine 1225 is the train they use in the movie The Polar Express.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Our sunrise today is at 7:58 a.m. Expect lots of...
