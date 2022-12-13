Read full article on original website
Delta College Police Academy graduates already have jobs lined up
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Who wants to be a police officer these days?. The latest officers and deputies to graduate from the Delta College Police Academy certainly do. It's a profession that's in high demand with plenty of job openings. But fewer and fewer people are going into police work. Those that do, have no problem finding a job.
Flushing High School volunteers with Catholic Charities ahead of the holidays
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In light of the holiday season Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is working to make sure no family is forgotten. It's a true Christmas story for families who could use the extra support - an effort that will help make the holidays brighter for more than 1000 area children.
Car drives into Midland building containing daycare
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs are underway after a car drove into a building, damaging a child care center. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say a car hit a building on Joseph Street, along with a gas meter. The Early Explorers Childcare and Learning Center...
Millions in funding going toward renovating Flint rental units
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is giving millions in grant funding to a Flint-area non-profit to renovate dozens of rental units. Communities First is getting more than $2.6 million to rehab 45 units in Flint. This is part of the state's efforts to add affordable housing units. A total...
Local mom waiting for answers in son's death due to delays at medical examiner's office
GENESEE COUTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek mother says her life is at a standstill following her 31-year-old son’s sudden death. Adding to her grief is waiting for the Genesee County medical examiner’s office to finish her son’s autopsy report. Leslie Trout says her son Kristopher...
Black Lives Matter holiday giveaway
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter spreading hope and cheer. Organizers teamed up with Donations with Love and other community partners to host this year's holiday drive and giveaway. The event is just one way to lift up the community and bring joy to families.
Medical examiner delays answers for Swartz Creek mom mourning son's death
GENESEE COUTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek mother said her life is at a standstill following her 31-year-old son’s sudden death. Adding to her grief is waiting for the Genesee County Medical Examiner’s Office to finish her son’s autopsy report. Leslie Trout said her son, Kristopher,...
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community honored a true champion for change on Friday. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden, who also resurrected and managed the Berston Field House. Hundreds of people paid their final respects during a public viewing...
Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Firefighters continued to battle an intense fire overnight at a grain elevator in Richland Township, west of Saginaw. They were first called out to the Andersons Hemlock Grain Elevator just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Crews were still fighting the flames as of 9 a.m. on Monday.
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
Raid on Flint home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, the 36-year-old's mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are...
Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint
The Flint Fire Department extinguished flames at the condemned Sunset Village Apartments on the city's west side on Friday. Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around...
One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side
Firefighters found the body of one person on the second floor of a house that caught fire on Edwards Avenue on Flint's north side Friday afternoon. One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy smoke and flames...
Flint Social Club offering free Christmas light drive-thru Carnival
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Social Club, thru the help of volunteers and donations, is hosting a free Christmas light drive-thru carnival Saturday night. Visitors can enjoy the light show from the warmth of their cars or take in the beauty of the lights in the open air. Hot chocolate will be provided for free, along with candy canes. A warming station will be set up, the public can get new gloves, hats, scarves and socks for kids. For those with pets, you can stop by the dog bone station.
Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore's "Hip-Hop Christmas" event
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore and Social Hub in downtown Flint. The jolly man in the red suit greeted kids, big and small. He flew in from the North Pole to take part in the "Hip-Hop Christmas" festivities, which included music, a hot chocolate bar and a toy drive.
Last weekend for Owosso's Polar Express train ride
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso's Steam Railroading Institute hosts a North Pole Express train ride every year in the month of December. This is the last weekend of the year to experience the "real" Polar Express. Steam Engine 1225 is the train they use in the movie The Polar Express.
Grand Blanc High School "levels up" with esports
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School's preparing for the launch of their competitive gaming team next semester. Also called "esports," competitive gaming is getting more popular- with 54 schools in the state's high school league during the fall 2022 season. And in the Spring 2023 season, Grand...
Erik Jones makes a pitstop at the Dort
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bryon Native Erik Jones is natural on the road. But, on the ice, Erik needs a little work. During first period intermission, the NASCAR driver participated in a shoot-out, where he didn't make any goals. It was all in fun and Jones was there for a...
HS Basketball - Dow boys and girls win over Chemics in Battle of Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - In the battle of Midland, the Dow Chargers boys and girls basketball teams shocked the Chemics. Dalton DeBoer led the Dow girls with 21 points in a 58-41 win. Four Charger boys scored in double figures in the team's 74-46 win.
