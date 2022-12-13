ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
