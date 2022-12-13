Read full article on original website
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Surging Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL: 'Nobody wants to play 'em'
The more the Detroit Lions win, the more they become one of the top storylines in the NFL. That was the case Monday morning after their thrilling 20-17 win Sunday over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions (7-7) have roared back with three straight wins and have won six...
5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon
A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
