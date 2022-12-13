Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Dec. 13, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
Laramie County
Lab-confirmed active cases: 21 (-20)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 75 (-21)
Total cases since pandemic began: 30,994 (+92)
Lab confirmed: 22,126 (+52)/Probable: 8,868 (+40)
Deaths since pandemic began: 317 (+2)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 6 (at CRMC; as of Dec. 6)
Wyoming
Lab-confirmed active cases: 149 (-79)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 385 (-187)
Total cases since pandemic began: 182,198 (+503)
Lab confirmed: 141,981 (+357)/Probable: 40,217 (+146)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,950 (+12)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 29 (As of Dec. 6)
Vaccine Update
The following was current as of Dec. 12:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.3%
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.53%
Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.44%
Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.78%
Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.67%
Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.58%
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
Comments / 0