Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide

In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1 These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees — many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO