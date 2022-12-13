ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide

 3 days ago

The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Dec. 13, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):

Laramie County

Lab-confirmed active cases: 21 (-20)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 75 (-21)

Total cases since pandemic began: 30,994 (+92)

Lab confirmed: 22,126 (+52)/Probable: 8,868 (+40)

Deaths since pandemic began: 317 (+2)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 6 (at CRMC; as of Dec. 6)

Wyoming

Lab-confirmed active cases: 149 (-79)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 385 (-187)

Total cases since pandemic began: 182,198 (+503)

Lab confirmed: 141,981 (+357)/Probable: 40,217 (+146)

Deaths since pandemic began: 1,950 (+12)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 29 (As of Dec. 6)

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Dec. 12:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.3%

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.53%

Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.44%

Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.78%

Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.67%

Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.58%

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

