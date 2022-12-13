Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

Following their win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Sacramento Kings.

The Sixers come into Tuesday's match off of a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Joel Embiid was the talking point of the victory, having led both sides with 53 points with 12 rebounds and three assists.

This performance capped off a week of 30-plus point outings for Philadelphia's big man, which saw him be named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

James Harden has started to find his way back into the swing of things, with his 19-point, 16-assist outing on Sunday being his third game back.

A win against the Kings on Tuesday would see the Sixers gain full control of the fifth seed entering the middle point of the season, as they currently sit half of a game above the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings.

Doc Rivers could have two absences to plan around on Tuesday night, as Danuel House Jr. is doubtful, and De'Anthony Melton is listed as questionable for the match, with Tyrese Maxey still out for the time being.

On the other side of the ticket sits the Sacramento Kings, who have been on a streak of recent success, winning three of their last five games.

Granted, their last game was a 99-112 loss to the Knicks, in a game that saw R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle combine for a total of 54 points.

Kings' coach Mike Brown will have two injuries to plan around as Alex Len will be out with an illness, and De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for Tuesday night. Fox has been out of the King's previous two games, so a return would be more than a happy sight, as the former-Kentucky guard averages 22 points per game.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH .

