Savannah License Office Closing, Contract Open for Bids
SAVANNAH, MO – The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office located in Savannah. Last day of operations will be December 30, 2022. License offices are operated by independent contractors overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS.
Governor Parson announces $400,000 grant to go to NTS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with grant dollars to further support all Missouri students who are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri’s workforce. Northwest Technical School, (NTS) Maryville received $400,000 from...
2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
Suspect took two 50-inch televisions from business
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Atchison. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, suspects broke into Luxe Steel Windows and Doors in the 500 block Woodlawn Avenue sometime between midday on Monday and midday on Tuesday. They took two 50-inch televisions. Police released no additional...
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29
Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
