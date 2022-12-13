ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kmaland.com

Clarinda Police Department struggling with officer recruitment, retention

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Police Department is attempting to bridge the gap with a short staff. During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that Officer Jay Heiny has resigned to take a position with the Avoca Police Department. Brothers says Heiny's resignation leaves the department down three officers.
CLARINDA, IA
Awesome 92.3

’80s Music Fans Won’t Want To Miss This Concert Coming To Kansas City

2023 is shaping up to be a great spring and summer for concerts in the Kansas City area. Heck, Arrowhead Stadium has several summer shows booked. Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, along with Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Those are some top-flight shows right there. Yet, let's not forget T-Mobile Center, which kicks off the spring concert season with Bruce Springsteen in February, followed by shows from Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain. Yet, if you're an '80s music fan. You won't want to miss this show just announced by the T-Mobile Center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
CAMERON, MO
FireRescue1

‘I wasn’t 100% convinced I was not dead’: Mo. battalion chief finds meaning in Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All but buried alive, Todd Covington — his body enveloped in dirt, rock and blackness — was unsure if he was living or dead. A Navy veteran and Kansas City firefighter for 26 years, Covington had only moments before made his way to the restroom in the cafe, downstairs from his seat in the observation car of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, when he heard the train’s engineer blare his horn.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29

Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Charged in Darlington Burglary

ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
DARLINGTON, MO
kttn.com

Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond

A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Fatality crash on Highway A claims teen's life

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations manager, the crash occurred about 7:17 p.m. on Highway A near 112th Street. The teen driver of a Chevy Impala allegedly lost control of the car, causing it to sideswipe a Ford F-150 truck then strike a Dodge Ram truck head-on.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal St. Joe Crash

A St. Joseph man has entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a crash on the Belt Highway in St. Joseph that took the life of a woman and her unborn child. The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Steven Ayala pleaded guilty to a charge of class B felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another. He will now face a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

