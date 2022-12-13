2023 is shaping up to be a great spring and summer for concerts in the Kansas City area. Heck, Arrowhead Stadium has several summer shows booked. Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, along with Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Those are some top-flight shows right there. Yet, let's not forget T-Mobile Center, which kicks off the spring concert season with Bruce Springsteen in February, followed by shows from Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain. Yet, if you're an '80s music fan. You won't want to miss this show just announced by the T-Mobile Center.

