Lafayette, IN

FOX59

Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an apartment in the area. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver

UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. Walk-in patient at Eskenazi The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. The only […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's north side. IMPD responded to a report of an accident involving a truck that drove onto a porch in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's near East 22nd Street and North College Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

