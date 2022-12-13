Read full article on original website
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an apartment in the area. He was […]
wrtv.com
Death investigation underway after shooting near 21st and German Church
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person died after being shot Friday night. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive around 5 p.m. That's near E. 21st Street and N. German Church Road. The victim was taken to the hospital but...
DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver
UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. Walk-in patient at Eskenazi The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. The only […]
WISH-TV
6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in...
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
Man found shot to death in truck crashed into 2 cars before striking home
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a truck that crashed into a near northside home. Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue for a truck that crashed into a home. Inside the vehicle, police said they found […]
IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
WTHR
At least 5 shootings in 24 hours in Indianapolis
Three of the shootings happened Saturday morning. Two others happened in the afternoon.
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one count of murder in November after […]
Bargersville Police conducting homicide investigation after body found near pond
Police in Bargersville are currently investigating the death of a person who was found near a retention pond Thursday morning.
wrtv.com
Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's north side. IMPD responded to a report of an accident involving a truck that drove onto a porch in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's near East 22nd Street and North College Avenue.
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
