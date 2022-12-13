ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Nitaya Markert

Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
Betty Miller

Betty Jean Miller, age 75, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Stewart Family Cemetery. Betty entered this life on June 20, 1947, in Franklin, TN to the late William and Geneva Ingram Patterson. She...
Isadore Bilbrew Jr.

Isadore Bilbrew Jr., age 69, of Clarksville, TN departed this life on December 11, 2022. He was the son of Isadore Bilbrew Sr. And Sallie Carson Bilbrew. He was born July 9, 1953, in Jones County, MS. Isadore was employed and retired from The Veterans Administration as an X-ray Technician....
Deanna Mayo

Sara Deanna (Nichols) Mayo, age 59, of Clarksville, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, December 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at The Community Church, 199 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN. Bro. Sam Hill will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Kyle Miller promoted to president of Traditions First Bank

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to president of Traditions First Bank effective Jan. 1. Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as executive vice president...
Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
