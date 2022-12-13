Sara Deanna (Nichols) Mayo, age 59, of Clarksville, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, December 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at The Community Church, 199 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN. Bro. Sam Hill will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO