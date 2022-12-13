The Carmel Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Walgreens off Range Line Road. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Darby Morris at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-78864.

3 DAYS AGO