Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
Two Children, Adult Dead In Brighton Heights House Fire
Two children and one adult were killed in a Pittsburgh area house fire that left 10 others displaced overnight. The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on the 3400 block of McClure Avenue and quickly grew to three alarms Saturday, Dec. 17, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said. A woman...
wtae.com
Two firefighters injured at scene of house fire in Plum Borough
PLUM, Pa. — Two firefighters were injured at the scene of a house fire in Plum Borough. The fire broke out a little before 3 a.m. Monday at a home on the 3200 block of Universal Road. Part of the home collapsed during the fire. The two firefighters who...
wtae.com
Fire tears through bar in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
wtae.com
Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers
PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
wtae.com
All aboard! This elaborate model train display in Cranberry Township has it all
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This may look like something out of a train museum - but it's not. The amazing model train set is inside the Cranberry Township home of Rene and Nancy Harms. All aboard! Watch the video above to see their model train display. "It took off...
2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest. Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The...
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
wtae.com
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
wtae.com
Two people taken into custody after SWAT team is called to home on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken into custody after the SWAT team was called to a home in the Brighton Heights neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Side. SWAT was called to a home on the 3500 block of Brighton Road around 5 a.m. to assist with warrant service after a person with a warrant initially refused to leave the house.
4 injured, 8 displaced after car slams into home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Four people were hurt and eight people were displaced after a car slammed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, the car hit the front of a house in the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. Video shows...
wtae.com
Man shot multiple times in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Turtle Creek. The shooting happened a little before 4:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Alley. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and is...
wtae.com
Tradition of model train sets continues to shine brightly during Christmas season
GIBSONIA, Pa. — Administrators for the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum get all excited during the Christmas season because it's the only time of the year it is open to the public. That same excitement is felt inside SW Randall Toyes & Gifts on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Hopewell Elementary moves to remote learning amid absenteeism, illness
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County will move to remote instruction from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22. School officials said the decision was made after high absentee rates because of illness. About 30 students left school sick on Friday, with a total of about 130 absent.
butlerradio.com
Missing Kittanning Woman Found Dead
A woman from Kittanning who was reported missing on Friday was found dead over the weekend. Our news partners at WPXI report that 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen on Orr Avenue early Friday morning. Police were asking neighbors to check security footage or doorbell cameras to see if they had any information on her last location.
wtae.com
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
wtae.com
Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
Comments / 0