CBS Pittsburgh

Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated

OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two firefighters injured at scene of house fire in Plum Borough

PLUM, Pa. — Two firefighters were injured at the scene of a house fire in Plum Borough. The fire broke out a little before 3 a.m. Monday at a home on the 3200 block of Universal Road. Part of the home collapsed during the fire. The two firefighters who...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through bar in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers

PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest. Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cold and flurries continue for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot multiple times in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Turtle Creek. The shooting happened a little before 4:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Alley. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and is...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
wtae.com

Hopewell Elementary moves to remote learning amid absenteeism, illness

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County will move to remote instruction from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22. School officials said the decision was made after high absentee rates because of illness. About 30 students left school sick on Friday, with a total of about 130 absent.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Missing Kittanning Woman Found Dead

A woman from Kittanning who was reported missing on Friday was found dead over the weekend. Our news partners at WPXI report that 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen on Orr Avenue early Friday morning. Police were asking neighbors to check security footage or doorbell cameras to see if they had any information on her last location.
KITTANNING, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
GROVE CITY, PA
wtae.com

Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
