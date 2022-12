CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm is arriving ahead of Christmas. CBS 2 looked into how this year's conditions compare to past historic years. A strong storm is expected to hit Chicagoland with just about everything -- cold temperatures, high winds, dangerous wind chills and potentially significant snow Thursday evening through Friday. The lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are likely to be in the single digits. Wind chills will likely be well below zero on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

