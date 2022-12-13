Get 40% off Beats earbuds at Amazon right now

We’re always on the lookout for great deals on headphones and earbuds. Earbuds can be easier to wear and allow you to move around your daily life without having to store large headphones. Beats is one of the most popular headphone brands on the market today, and Amazon has a huge Beats earbuds sale that you have to check out.

Beats earbuds come in many different shapes and sizes, but they all deliver great audio. There are multiple versions of headphones available for sale and plenty of different colors to choose from. Trust us when we saw this is a sale you don’t want to miss. Here are some of the best Beats earbuds on sale at Amazon for a short time.

Beats earbuds like Studio Buds are on sale

The Beats Studio Buds are some of Beats’ most popular headphones. These offer wireless, true noise cancellation in a small and compact package. They’re great for a workout or commuting to and from work with.

You can control your sound with two distinct modes: ANC mode and Transparency mode. When you’re using the noise cancellation, it will block out all unwanted background noise. Beats Studio Buds support Spatial Audio, delivering an immersive experience for music or watching movies.

These work great with Apple and Android devices and offer up to eight hours of listening time. Choose any color and save 40% today. You can snag any pair of Beats Studio Buds for only $89.95!

Powerbeats Pro are also on sale

Delivering a terrific option for the gym, Powerbeats Pro are stylish and stay in your ear well during a workout. These are totally wireless and offer up to nine hours of playtime out of the charging case. The adjustable hooks on the back make sure they are comfortable and secure in your ears.

You won’t have to deal with many dropouts on phone calls, thanks to the Class 1 Bluetooth and Apple H1 Headphone Chip installed. These have a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance. If you want to go for a run in the rain or on a scorching hot day, the sweat and rain won’t affect these.

Also, you can utilize Audio Sharing and listen to the same thing as someone else at the same time. The audio controls are simple to utilize. Snag these while they are discounted by 40% as well. Get them for just $149.95 in all colors.

Kim Kardashian collaboration

For those interested in the Kim Kardashian collaboration with Beats, the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian line is also on sale. These are available in three neutral colors and feature a flexible wingtip for a seamless fit.

You can wear these all day, and they’ll still be comfortable. They feature a custom acoustic platform that delivers powerful yet balanced sound. These have three listening modes: ANC, Transparency, and Adaptive EQ.

They are IPX4-rated sweat and waterproof rating. You can also enjoy Spatial Audio with them. They work great for both Android and Apple devices.

They are marked down to $179.95 in all colors, a discount of 10%.

These deals won’t last, so you better hurry over to the Beats earbuds sale at Amazon before it’s too late.