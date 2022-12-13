ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Single-use plastic cutlery reportedly set to be banned in England

By Lucas Cumiskey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiWa0_0jhXq2jt00

Single-use plastic items including cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups are reportedly set to be banned in England by the UK Government following a consultation.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is poised to unveil plans to phase out the items and replace them with biodegradable alternatives in the coming weeks, the Financial Times has reported.

It noted that the Scottish and Welsh Governments have already taken similar actions.

It comes after the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) held a public consultation on a plan to ban the supply of single-use plastic items and polystyrene food and drink containers.

This ran from November 2021 to February this year.

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery, balloon sticks and expanded and extruded polystyrene cups and food and beverage containers could all now be phased out, in a bid to reduce plastic pollution.

Following the consultation, the Financial Times claimed the ban was delayed by chaos in Westminster.

It has now cited Government insiders who reportedly claim that Ms Coffey is preparing to approve the ban.

The UK Government banned single-use plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds in England in 2020.

A Defra spokesperson said: “We are determined to go further and faster to reduce, reuse, and recycle more of our resources in order to transform our waste industry and deliver on our commitments in the ambitious 25 Year Environment Plan.

“Cutting our reliance on single-use plastics is crucial.

“Having already banned single-use straws, stirrers and cotton buds and ended the sale of billons of single-use bags with our plastic bag charge, we will be responding soon to a consultation on further bans of plastic plates, cutlery, balloon sticks and expanded and extruded polystyrene cups.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Andrei Tapalaga

All South Koreans To Become Two Years Younger Over Night As Age System Is Scrapped

All babies born on New Year's eve will be considered 2 years old since birthPhoto byImage by 나오 임 from Pixabay. The South Korean government has decided to scrap the traditional age system of counting ages which has been used for many years by them, and adopt the international system used by almost the whole world. This change will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life.
The Guardian

Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK

A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
BBC

Antibiotic supply gone from bad to worse, say pharmacists

Pharmacists say supplies of key antibiotics to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) said the situation was "unacceptable" and it was time for the government to get a plan in place. Four antibiotics, which treat different...
The Independent

Official who defrauded Church of England out of £5.2m jailed for five years

An official who defrauded the Church of England out of £5.2 million to spend on his lavish lifestyle travelling the world has been jailed for five years.Southwark Crown Court heard ex-prisoner Martin Sargeant, 53, was given a “second chance” after stealing from previous employers in the 1990s, landing an £86,000-a-year job with the Archdeaconry of London.Prosecutor Joey Kwong said as head of operations Sargeant was “handsomely remunerated” for his work but “defrauded the church in a persistent, sophisticated and frankly brazen manner” over 11 years between 2009 and 2019.Sargeant, who was clerk of the City Church grants committee charitable trust,...
The Independent

Santander launches bank card recycling scheme in some branches

Santander has introduced a pilot card recycling scheme in some branches, allowing people to recycle expired or unused plastic cards such as debit and credit cards.Specialised self-service machines allow people to shred their unwanted cards into more than a hundred pieces, so they can have peace of mind they are securely disposed of, the bank said.The machines are free for anyone to use, not just Santander customers, the bank said.The cards will be recycled into plastic pellets, ready to be reused.Bank cards are traditionally very difficult to recycleFermin Martinez de Hurtado Yela, Santander UKThe pilot is expected to last for...
Reuters

China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.
The Independent

Former Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drink

Australia’s former deputy prime minister was taken to hospital after drinking an entire bowl of a traditional drink with sedative qualities that was meant to be sipped.Michael McCormack was treated for dehydration after consuming an entire shell of Micronesian sakau in one go, believing it to be similar to South Pacific kava.The drink is intended to be consumed in small quantities at a time.The Nationals MP said: “In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau. Feeling much better now.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Australia’s leader of the opposition repeatedly calls female deputy speaker ‘Mr Speaker’Moment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit LouisianaOne arrested and three in critical condition after crowd crush at Brixton Academy
The Independent

Warm air from Madeira causes ‘extraordinary’ temperature rise in UK

Warmer air from Madeira has quickly swept into the UK bringing an “extraordinary” temperature rise after days of wintry conditions, an expert said.The Met Office said areas of the UK are widely seeing temperatures of around 14C on Monday, with a high of 15.8C recorded in Rhyl, Wales.It comes after Braemar in Scotland saw a daytime high of minus 9.3C and a night-time low of minus 17.3C this time last week, while other places around the country experienced lows of minus 10C to minus 15C in the following days.Dr Stephen Burt, a meteorology expert at the University of Reading, where...
The Independent

Rwanda plan will ‘do nothing to stop dangerous Channel crossings’

Campaigners have called on the Government to completely abandon sending migrants to Rwanda after judges ruled the plan was lawful.Opposition politicians, charities and other organisations lined up to condemn the multimillion-pound deal, arguing it will “do nothing” to stop Channel crossings.Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper branded the Government’s Rwanda plan “unworkable”, “unethical” and “extortionately expensive”, adding that it was a “damaging distraction from the urgent action the Government should be taking to go after the criminal gangs and sort out the asylum system”.Transporting people seeking safety to #Rwanda - a country with its own asylum & human rights challenges - is...
BBC

Who is striking? How Thursday 15 December’s walkouts will affect you

Christmas may be very close but when it comes to strikes good tidings are in short supply. On Thursday nurses will walk out in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The advice is this: if you haven't heard your appointment is cancelled, assume it's going ahead. There's no need to call your local hospital to check.
The Independent

Sunak hits out at Gary Neville after pundit’s comments on striking workers

Rishi Sunak has hit back at former England footballer Gary Neville over claims workers in the UK were being exploited.The ex-Manchester United defender was criticised after appearing to compare the plight of workers involved in the World Cup in Qatar with the issues faced by NHS nurses.The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I don’t think that’s right at all.”“If you look at our track record and my track record, as chancellor, I’ve always done everything I can to support our NHS and indeed, the wonderful people who work in it.“I grew up in an NHS family. I spent my life working...
The Independent

The Independent

983K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy