Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Reaction to Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy wearing a bisht shows cultural fault lines of Qatar 2022
After 28 days, 64 games and 172 goals at Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi walked up on the podium at Lusail Stadium to finally get his hands on the World Cup trophy that had eluded him throughout his career. Before joining his teammates, who were waiting for their captain in a...
Idaho8.com
Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The power...
Idaho8.com
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air. It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the...
Idaho8.com
France’s dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final
PARIS (AP) — Dismayed fans in France are finding reasons to be cheerful amid the pain of Les Bleus’ loss to Argentina in the World Cup final. The knowledge that they had been treated to one of the greatest finals of all time helped France fans overcome the tears and the agony of Argentina’s victory in a penalty shootout. Losing to Lionel Messi also made defeat more bearable for some French fans. Some were happy that Messi had finally won the only major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career. France fan Abdoul Toure says “it was the best match of my life.”
Idaho8.com
Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title and the first since 1986. Millions of Argentine cried, yelled and hugged as they followed the game that was a rollercoaster of emotions. The national squad led by captain Lionel Messi has managed to unite Argentines with a sense of joy that isn’t frequent in a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and almost four in 10 live in poverty.
Idaho8.com
Messi’s hometown of Rosario celebrates after World Cup win
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Lionel Messi’s hometown of Rosario erupted in celebration on Sunday after Argentina beat France to win its third World Cup title. “We’re champions, which is all we wanted, more than anything for (Messi) and for the whole team,” Santiago Ferraris, 25, said. Tens of thousands of people descended on the National Flag Memorial, the symbol of Argentina’s third-largest city, to celebrate Argentina’s victory. People started arriving as soon as Messi lifted the international trophy and were still there well into the evening.
Idaho8.com
‘We are on top of the world:’ Argentina’s players struggle to find the words to sum up their World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were certainly made to suffer, but eventually, they got their hands on the World Cup trophy Sunday, after beating France on penalties in arguably the greatest final in the tournament’s history. It’s a moment that will never be forgotten and Argentina’s heroic players...
Idaho8.com
Messi wins World Cup to push claim to be soccer’s GOAT
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi made his strongest case yet to be considered soccer’s greatest player of all time after finally winning the World Cup. It will never be possible to say definitively even after Argentina’s 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France in the final at Lusail Stadium. No one will ever surpass Pele for some. The Brazil great won the World Cup three times. Even in Messi’s homeland there is Diego Maradona. He remains for many the country’s ultimate soccer icon after captaining his national team to the 1986 World Cup title. And Messi has even had a personal rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 15 years or so. He also now has a World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final and was the tournament’s leading scorer in Qatar with eight goals. But he missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron. Mbappé had been the leader France desperately needed as time was running out with the defending champions trailing 2-0. His two goals in less than two minutes carried France back into the match.
Idaho8.com
With Mbappé and Deschamps, France’s future looks just fine
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history even though the defending champions failed to retain the title. Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick of goals all came late and helped give France a 3-3 draw in the final. It seemed destined for Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup at the age of 35 in the penalty shootout. Not Mbappé to win his second at 23. The foundations of France’s national soccer team still are solid with just under four years to go until the next World Cup in 2026.
Idaho8.com
Why the ‘unstoppable’ Kylian Mbappé now wears the crown as world’s best player
At just 23, Kylian Mbappé has won more in his short career than most players are ever able to achieve. He’s already claimed five domestic titles in France, scored 250 career goals and, four years ago, lifted the World Cup trophy. Despite already proving he belongs among the...
Comments / 0