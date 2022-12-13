Read full article on original website
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
County Briefs: New Hutto fire station; Commissioners revise public comment rules; and Jarrell gym fundraiser
Ribbon cutting at Hutto fire station Williamson county celebrated a ribbon cutting by way of a “fire hose uncoupling” December 14 in Hutto. The Hutto Fire Rescue David “Red” Oman Fire Station No. 3 is the third station located in the Sienna Subdivision. It is at 211 Limmer Loop, Hutto. Public speaking rules change Commissioners passed a resolution on December 13 to adopt a revised version…
ATCEMS: 1 dead, 4 hurt in multi-car crash on Parmer Lane near Manor
ATCEMS said one adult was declared dead at the scene.
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
BURNET, Texas (KXAN)– Burnet CISD confirmed a high school student died in a car crash Wednesday. “The accident is being investigated by law enforcement, and details are not yet known,” the statement said. “No other students were injured in the incident. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not releasing a name or details at this time. Our hearts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends.”
Kirk Watson lost Travis County, but won tightest Austin mayoral race in decades
It's the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line
The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
2 taken to hospital after crash on I-35 SB in Round Rock
Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 southbound Thursday morning in Round Rock, police said.
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
1 dead in crash on I-35 southbound in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said there was a fatal crash on I-35 southbound Thursday morning.
Hays County judge says people ‘deserve answers’ after inmate fatally shot at hospital
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra in a statement Tuesday said the people of Hays county deserved answers after an officer was placed on administrative leave Monday for fatally shooting an inmate.
APD searching for suspect in east Austin bank robbery
Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.
Affidavit details interview with suspect facing murder charge after missing man’s body found
A man facing charges in connection with the death of an Austin man in November is back in Travis County.
Opening Date For Texas' Newest 2-Story H-E-B Revealed
This marks the first multi-level store in Austin.
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
