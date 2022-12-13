Read full article on original website
Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions. Williams leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff. Williams is having a breakout fourth season in the NFL while establishing himself as one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He was hurt last weekend in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo and was listed as questionable for the game but did not participate in practice all week.
Wilson’s up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s comeback story was going about as well as the New York Jets could’ve hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And an unhappy ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York’s playoff hopes. The Jets fell to 7-7 with their third straight loss that has their playoff chances teetering.
Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots. With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones. The pass-rusher stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and then had nothing but open field in front of him. The wild finish bailed out the Raiders, who led 17-3 at halftime before allowing the Patriots to score 21 straight points.
Trubisky, Steelers ding Panthers’ playoff hopes, win 24-16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16. Trubisky filled in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett. He ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh, which has won three of its last four games. The Panthers entered the weekend in control of their playoff destiny, needing four wins in four games to win the NFC South. But the Steelers held Carolina to 21 yards rushing.
Surging Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL: 'Nobody wants to play 'em'
The more the Detroit Lions win, the more they become one of the top storylines in the NFL. That was the case Monday morning after their thrilling 20-17 win Sunday over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions (7-7) have roared back with three straight wins and have won six...
Patriots' debacle leads to Raiders win and NFL fans are left stunned: 'I can't stop laughing'
The New England Patriots completely fumbled the ending of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders and instead of going into overtime, they gave the game away.
Dicker’s FG propels Chargers to 17-14 victory over Titans
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their hopes for a playoff spot with a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Titans appeared to force overtime after Ryan Tannehill scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 48 seconds remaining, but the Chargers went 52 yards in six plays. Mike Williams had the key play on the drive with a 35-yard reception between two Tennessee defenders at the Titans’ 20-yard line. Dicker came on and booted his third game-winner of the season and second with the Chargers.
AP source: Lakers’ Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. Davis leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
McKinnon’s 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24
HOUSTON (AP) — Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans that clinched their seventh straight AFC West title. The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26. McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.
