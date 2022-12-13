N.M. woman accused of stabbing man in the scrotum, groin, and chest over unwanted advances

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a man who tried to force her to kiss him.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Amiee Boughton-Martinez admitted to police that she stabbed the 63-year-old victim after he made unwanted advances. The victim reportedly suffered stabs wounds to the scrotum, groin, and chest.

In an interview, the man told police he dated the suspect for approximately three weeks, but Boughton-Martinez denied having any romantic involvement with him, KRQE-TV reports.

Boughton-Martinez was booked into the Dona County Jail for attempted murder on Saturday, Dec. 10, records show.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Boughton-Martinez appeared in court on Monday, Dec. 12, and prosecutors filed a motion to keep her in jail because she presents a danger to the victim and the community. Prosecutors are also reportedly seeking one separate count against the suspect for aggravated battery stemming from an incident where Boughton-Martinez allegedly choked a woman who she believed stole her backpack.

