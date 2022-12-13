ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAAY-TV

2 charged after stolen vehicle found in Florence

Two Killen residents are charged with first-degree theft of property after a stolen car spotted at a Walmart was recovered in a Florence neighborhood. Micaela Duncan, 24, and Austin Bevis, 23, are both charged with first-degree theft of property. Investigators spotted a stolen car at a Hough Road Walmart on...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville

A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One man taken to hospital after New Market gas station shooting

A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a New Market gas station Sunday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Chevron at the intersection of Winchester Road and Coleman Road. Madison County Sheriff's Deputies found a male victim with "visible injuries" when...
NEW MARKET, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person transported to hospital after early morning Huntsville fire

One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning fire in north Huntsville. It happened in the 1700 block of Club View Drive, which is off of Oakwood Avenue. Don Webster with HEMSI said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in

A Huntsville man sought for his alleged role in a double homicide last month in Decatur has turned himself in, according to his attorney. Decatur Police announced their search for 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis on Monday. They said he was considered "armed and dangerous." His defense attorney, John Mays, said...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Indiana man charged with sending obscene material to Athens girl

An Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her parents...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in crash on U.S. 72 near Parton Drive in Huntsville

---- 6:23 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA reports the roadway is cleared. FROM EARLIER: ALEA now reports two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound traffic has resumed, but eastbound motorists are being diverted to Wall Road. FROM EARLIER:. All lanes of U.S. 72 East near Parton Drive in Huntsville are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police investigating armed robbery on University Drive

Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 1803 University Drive at 2:50 p.m. Friday. Police said the caller reported being robbed by a male at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police have not released any other details other than saying the investigation is ongoing.
WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with trafficking meth

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspected Decatur drug dealer. Adam Johnson Atkins, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking - methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Division agents executed a search warrant on...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
ARDMORE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville Unicycle Group

Neither snow, nor rain, nor gloom of night will stop — well, yes, the postman, but the unicyclist, too!. The Huntsville Unicycle Group is 23 riders strong and growing. "It's just a rush to me to get out and ride," said group founder Marc Carmack. "I got bit by the bug."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Avoiding COVID-19 during the holidays: Tips doctors are recommending

This holiday season is bringing not only presents, but more cases of COVID-19. This includes North Alabama, where Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) shows the counties of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale all have high levels of COVID-19 transmission. ADPH data indicates more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 a...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

The last days of LA's iconic mountain lion

After being hit by a car, LA's famed mountain lion "P-22" was taken into custody, and later euthanized. "If we don't start making room for wildlife in our urban and suburban areas," says Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation, "they are not going to have a future and we're not going to have a future."
LOUISIANA STATE

