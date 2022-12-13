Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Detective: Decatur capital murder suspect shot victim during robbery aided by 2nd shooting victim
A detective with the Decatur Police Department told a judge in late November that the suspect of a double homicide at a Decatur apartment complex was in the middle of robbing one of the victims when he killed him, court documents show. The detective's affidavit further states that the suspect,...
WAAY-TV
2 charged after stolen vehicle found in Florence
Two Killen residents are charged with first-degree theft of property after a stolen car spotted at a Walmart was recovered in a Florence neighborhood. Micaela Duncan, 24, and Austin Bevis, 23, are both charged with first-degree theft of property. Investigators spotted a stolen car at a Hough Road Walmart on...
WAAY-TV
Father being questioned, Amber Alert canceled after Fayetteville child found safe
UPDATE: The child's father, Roberto Godinez II is now being questioned by investigators. Roberto Godinez III was located safely. Fayetteville Police say just after midnight, Godinez II came to a home on West Maple Street and took the baby after fighting with the boy's mother. From Earlier: The Tennessee Bureau...
WAAY-TV
Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville
A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
WAAY-TV
Albertville man found intoxicated in damaged truck now charged with breaking into it
An Albertville man is facing several charges after police say he was found intoxicated inside a truck Tuesday. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Crossville Police Department were dispatched to an address on DeKalb County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community after someone reported a man possibly trying to steal a vehicle.
WAAY-TV
One man taken to hospital after New Market gas station shooting
A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a New Market gas station Sunday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Chevron at the intersection of Winchester Road and Coleman Road. Madison County Sheriff's Deputies found a male victim with "visible injuries" when...
WAAY-TV
1 person transported to hospital after early morning Huntsville fire
One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning fire in north Huntsville. It happened in the 1700 block of Club View Drive, which is off of Oakwood Avenue. Don Webster with HEMSI said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is...
WAAY-TV
Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in
A Huntsville man sought for his alleged role in a double homicide last month in Decatur has turned himself in, according to his attorney. Decatur Police announced their search for 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis on Monday. They said he was considered "armed and dangerous." His defense attorney, John Mays, said...
WAAY-TV
Indiana man charged with sending obscene material to Athens girl
An Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her parents...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in crash on U.S. 72 near Parton Drive in Huntsville
---- 6:23 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA reports the roadway is cleared. FROM EARLIER: ALEA now reports two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound traffic has resumed, but eastbound motorists are being diverted to Wall Road. FROM EARLIER:. All lanes of U.S. 72 East near Parton Drive in Huntsville are...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating armed robbery on University Drive
Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 1803 University Drive at 2:50 p.m. Friday. Police said the caller reported being robbed by a male at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police have not released any other details other than saying the investigation is ongoing.
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with trafficking meth
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspected Decatur drug dealer. Adam Johnson Atkins, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking - methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Division agents executed a search warrant on...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
WAAY-TV
Wreck closed part of westbound University Drive near Providence in Huntsville
5:38 p.m.: The roadway is now open. The Huntsville Police Department has closed 2 westbound lanes in the area of 6404 University Drive due to a vehicle wreck. Avoid the area if possible. Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Huntsville Unicycle Group
Neither snow, nor rain, nor gloom of night will stop — well, yes, the postman, but the unicyclist, too!. The Huntsville Unicycle Group is 23 riders strong and growing. "It's just a rush to me to get out and ride," said group founder Marc Carmack. "I got bit by the bug."
WAAY-TV
Avoiding COVID-19 during the holidays: Tips doctors are recommending
This holiday season is bringing not only presents, but more cases of COVID-19. This includes North Alabama, where Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) shows the counties of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale all have high levels of COVID-19 transmission. ADPH data indicates more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 a...
WAAY-TV
Frigid night ahead, timing out temperatures in the teens and snow both on their way
If you have outdoor pets or plants, be sure to bring them indoors overnight, as overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid-20s again tonight. As you head out the door Monday, you can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 20s and a strong breeze making things feel even colder.
WAAY-TV
Decatur warming shelter opens its doors ahead of below-freezing temperatures this weekend
Colder temperatures are on the way for most of North Alabama. In response, a Decatur warming shelter is opening its doors Saturday and Sunday, even though they typically don't open their doors on weekends. Brad Johnson, the building operations manager for Hands Across Decatur, said opening the shelter when the...
WAAY-TV
Dangerously cold air for Christmas weekend, snow chances remain uncertain
Clouds are on the increase Monday. After a cold start to the day, afternoon temperatures stay slightly below average in the upper 40s. A few rain showers are expected Tuesday with the most widespread rain staying south of our area. Dangerously cold Arctic air arrives in North Alabama Thursday night...
WAAY-TV
The last days of LA's iconic mountain lion
After being hit by a car, LA's famed mountain lion "P-22" was taken into custody, and later euthanized. "If we don't start making room for wildlife in our urban and suburban areas," says Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation, "they are not going to have a future and we're not going to have a future."
