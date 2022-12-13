ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Mich. mom charged after allegedly kicking toddler off bed, causing her to suffer fatal brain bleed

 3 days ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly kicked her daughter off her bed, which caused her to suffer a brain bleed and die.

Kalamazoo County court records show Coty Lyon was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree murder and child abuse. She was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.

According to WWMT-TV, on Aug. 7, 2021, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in Almena Township regarding an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found a babysitter performing CPR on the child. The 21-month-old was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and died.

In December 2021, Michigan State Police said they were investigating the girl’s death as a homicide, WWMT reports.

She was later identified as Olivia Stripling.

Melissa Bradley, Olivia’s babysitter, reportedly told detectives the young girl went unconscious while in her care and started seizing. She immediately called 911 and administered CPR while waiting for paramedics.

Not long before Olivia became unconscious, she reportedly went onto Lyon’s bed while her mother was sleeping. Lyon allegedly kicked her off because she was angry she hadn’t been able to sleep for days due to meth use. According to WWMT, Olivia hit her head on a table.

Bradley told WWMT when she picked up Olivia that day, her "head was swollen, really swollen."

Olivia suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed as a result.

Bradley reportedly called Child Protective Services in April 2021 because she noticed bruises and bite marks on the girl’s body, as well as a "huge bulge" on Olivia’s head.

Must be CPS didn't do anything to take the poor little girl away from the mother which could have saved her life! So sad!

