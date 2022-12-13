Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons
Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
khqa.com
Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
khqa.com
New laws coming to Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
khqa.com
Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs
Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
khqa.com
86 Illinois counites at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (WICS) — Eighty-six counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 16, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 12, compared to the previous week with 43 counties at a...
Comments / 0