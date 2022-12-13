ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

fox8live.com

Three shootings early Saturday leave 4 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were injured in three separate shootings before noon Saturday (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Survey: 86 percent of NOPD officers report being unsatisfied with the department

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New survey results of NOPD officers show the vast majority of those who responded are unsatisfied with the department overall. With efforts underway for pay raises and incentives, the question is will these be enough to stop attrition at the department?. The survey, commissioned by New...
fox8live.com

Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Gentilly, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday afternoon in Gentilly, police say. Around 5:44 p.m., NOPD responded to a traffic accident call at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tornado damaged Marrero Winn Dixie store re-opens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few days from Christmas, there are signs of progress in the cleanup from Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes. One of those big steps forward happened on the Westbank in Marrero. A heavy tarp and a temporary framed-up wood entrance greeted customers at the re-opening of...
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

Marrero Residents Get By With Help From Their Friends

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm victims may not qualify for federal relief due to the extent of this week’s tornado damage causing many to rely on help from friends. In Marrero, victims are grateful for that help after losing just about everything. Troy Levet has been helping family friend...
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc announces its 2023 Honorary Characters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc has officially announced the 2023 Honorary Characters. The krewe held a coronation reception and ceremony at Degas House on Dec. 15. Each year, the honorary characters are picked to recognize their service to the community and their embodiment of the spirit of Joan of Arc.
LOUISIANA STATE

