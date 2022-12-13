Read full article on original website
Three shootings early Saturday leave 4 people wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were injured in three separate shootings before noon Saturday (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
Survey: 86 percent of NOPD officers report being unsatisfied with the department
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New survey results of NOPD officers show the vast majority of those who responded are unsatisfied with the department overall. With efforts underway for pay raises and incentives, the question is will these be enough to stop attrition at the department?. The survey, commissioned by New...
Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Gentilly, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday afternoon in Gentilly, police say. Around 5:44 p.m., NOPD responded to a traffic accident call at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering...
180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
Impaired driver who plowed into bicyclists near Mardi Gras route in 2019 is re-sentenced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A drunk driver who hit nine bicyclists near a Mardi Gras parade route in 2019 is resentenced. Tashonty Toney killed Sharee Walls and David Hynes after veering into a bicycle lane close to where Endymion had just passed. He was originally sentenced to 91 years. A...
Tornado damaged Marrero Winn Dixie store re-opens
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few days from Christmas, there are signs of progress in the cleanup from Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes. One of those big steps forward happened on the Westbank in Marrero. A heavy tarp and a temporary framed-up wood entrance greeted customers at the re-opening of...
Pastor looks to future after tornado decimates 180-year-old church in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers community. But in a matter of seconds last Wednesday (Dec. 14), the church was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said, ‘Pastor, you’re...
Marrero Residents Get By With Help From Their Friends
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm victims may not qualify for federal relief due to the extent of this week’s tornado damage causing many to rely on help from friends. In Marrero, victims are grateful for that help after losing just about everything. Troy Levet has been helping family friend...
Local artist staying positive after tornado slams his Gretna home, studio
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - If you walk down 9th street in Gretna, you can almost see the exact path that the EF-2 tornado took last Wednesday (Dec. 14), and the wake of destruction it left behind. The sight can be demoralizing and depressing, but only if you let it. “You...
Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc announces its 2023 Honorary Characters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc has officially announced the 2023 Honorary Characters. The krewe held a coronation reception and ceremony at Degas House on Dec. 15. Each year, the honorary characters are picked to recognize their service to the community and their embodiment of the spirit of Joan of Arc.
Fox 8 delivers free holiday gifts with Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds lined up early Saturday (Dec. 17) to pick up free holiday toys and mingle with Fox 8 personalities distributing gifts with our partners at the Times-Picayune Doll and Toy fund. Doors opened at 7 a.m. for the annual toy giveaway, staged at the Xavier University...
Applications open in the new year for competitive STEM summer program
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some studies show girls might be steered away from stem careers career as early as third grade. A group of local young women spent their summer getting wiser about jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math. As classes closed out at Ben Franklin High School in...
