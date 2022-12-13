ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

The True Meaning of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

We recognize that it might seem like Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four was scattered and disconnected, especially when compared to previous phases of the MCU. And it’s true that it doesn’t rate with Phase Three of the MCU in terms of the way one film builds right off the next and the next and so on. But remember: Marvel was around for years before Phase Three. And in its early days, Marvel wasn’t quite so cohesive. (Remember Tony Stark showing up in The Incredible Hulk? Remember that weird Captain America shield in Iron Man 2? Remember when they recast Bruce Banner and James Rhodes? We do!)
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy