Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Iconic Star Wars Prop Made in This Historic New York City
The holiday season is always a great time to go back and watch Star Wars. One year for Christmas, I got a box set of the Original Trilogy on DVD, and most years since, I always tend to gravitate toward the series while other people are watching Christmas specials. Honestly,...
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
The True Meaning of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
We recognize that it might seem like Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four was scattered and disconnected, especially when compared to previous phases of the MCU. And it’s true that it doesn’t rate with Phase Three of the MCU in terms of the way one film builds right off the next and the next and so on. But remember: Marvel was around for years before Phase Three. And in its early days, Marvel wasn’t quite so cohesive. (Remember Tony Stark showing up in The Incredible Hulk? Remember that weird Captain America shield in Iron Man 2? Remember when they recast Bruce Banner and James Rhodes? We do!)
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0