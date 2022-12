Three people are dead in the wake of tornadoes that swept through Louisiana, according to the state Department of Health. The latest fatality was reported in St. Charles Parish on Wednesday evening. A 56-year-old woman died after a tornado "destroyed her house in the Killona area," the state Department of Health tweeted, noting that the fatality brings the total number of confirmed storm-related deaths to three.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO