dexerto.com
Spider-Man 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland’s next MCU movie, from release date and trailer information to cast, plot, and other details. Holland first debuted in the MCU as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler in Captain America: Civil War, then appearing in Infinity War and Endgame as well his own trilogy: Spider-Man Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
ComicBook
Marvel Debuts Villain Variants for Spider-Gwen
The next multiverse adventure for Spider-Gwen will see the introduction of evil villain variants sporting her iconic look. The recently-concluded Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse from Tim Seeley and Jodi Nishijima featured the Gwen Stacy from Earth-65, aka Ghost-Spider, and her various heroic variants taking the appearance of Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, and Thor. The follow-up series Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones by writer Emily Kim (Silk, Tiger Division) and artist Kei Zama (Edge of Spider-Verse, Marvel's Voices: Identity) is taking that premise and flipping it on its head by turning Spider-Gwen variants into some of Spider-Man's classic enemies. Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones transforms Gwen into new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter, and some of those villains are now featured on new homage variant covers.
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
GamesRadar
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
Collider
'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake
What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
comicon.com
With Great Power Comes Great Heart: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #1
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ kicks off a whole new volume with a picture & pitch-perfect debut issue that captures the character, his world, and so many much-needed emotional beats that bring so much depth. A truly new and old reader-friendly series, one that could get anyone hooked on Miles Morales if they aren’t already fans of the character. One of the best first issues of 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
The people have spoken, and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is your film of the year
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has won gold at the People’s Choice Awards, after taking home the top prize for Best Film. The Marvel sequel beat out plenty of other favorites across multiple genres from the year. Nominees who fell short of Doctor Strange 2 include Bullet Train, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.
Tyler Perry and other stars buy out performances of "Ain't No Mo" to try and save the Broadway show
Hollywood stars have chipped in to help a new Broadway show that was set to close due to low ticket sales. Celebrities like Tyler Perry and Shonda Rhimes bought out full performances of "Ain't No Mo" this week in an effort to extend the show's run. The plan worked — on Thursday, playwright Jordan E. Cooper announced "Ain't No Mo" was extended through December 23.
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Venom: Lethal Protector II pits Eddie Brock against Doctor Doom
Doom vs. Venom - two fan favorite villains square off
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Promises the Movie Event of a Generation
After 13 years of anticipation and speculation, the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is just around the corner. In celebration of its 10-day countdown, the film has released a brand-new featurette, which showcases new footage while promising to be the biggest movie event of this generation.
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Original Song Lands on Billboard Charts
Marvel Studios has been killing it with their phase four releases and the addition of their Special Presentation's has been quite the treat for fans. First they released a Halloween-themed Special Presentation with Werewolf by Night, and now they have released a Christmas special with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Directed by James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special marks his return to directing Marvel Studios projects after he was fired due to controversial tweets. Gunn will also release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year and then move on to a very different job at DC Studios. In the meantime, his Holiday Special has given the director another accolade– charting on Billboard. Gunn reacted to the news on Twitter and even revealed that Kevin Bacon had charted for his song as well.
Collider
'The Flash' Movie Release Date Moved Up by Warner Bros.
DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.
